Video of AEW Roster Thanking Tony Khan After 200th Dynamite, Brodie Lee Jr Speaks

As previously reported, MJF spoke to the crowd at last night’s Dynamite 200 taping and eventually the entire roster thanked Tony Khan. You can see footage from that after show segment below.

Meanwhile, Wrestling Inc reports that Khan came back out to thank the audience after the Rampage taping, where he was joined by Brodie Lee Jr. -1 got the audience to sing Happy Birthday to his friend Ben, then thanked his “amazing boss” Khan. Khan said Brodie is a good friend and asked the crowd to applaud him.