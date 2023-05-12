wrestling / News
Vince McMahon Agreed to Pay Plaintiffs’ Legal Fees In Dropped WWE Stockholder Lawsuit
WWE has revealed that Vince McMahon agreed to pay legal fees in the dropped lawsuit from stockholders relating to his return to the board. As had been reported, the Detroit Police and Fire Retirement System as well as stockholder Scott Fellows had filed lawsuits in January that alleged McMahon breached his fiduciary duties when he returned to the Board of Directors in order to oversee a sale of the company.
As PWInsider reports, the company has noted in an SEC filing made on Friday that the lawsuits were combined but then dropped when McMagon agreed to repeal the challenged bylaw amendments that were at issue. The filing notes that McMahon agreed to pay plaintiffs’ counsel $1.65 million in legal fees, including expenses. The plaintiffs filed the motion to dismiss the case on January 23rd, and it was granted two days later.
The full statement about the lawsuit is below:
In re World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. Stockholders Litigation, C.A. No. 2023-0028-JTL (Del. Ch.)
On January 10, 2023, a stockholder of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (the “Company”), Scott A. Fellows, filed a direct class action against Vincent McMahon in the matter styled Fellows v. McMahon, C.A. No. 2023-0022-JTL (Del. Ch.) in the Delaware Court of Chancery (the “Court”). The lawsuit alleged that McMahon breached his fiduciary duties and violated Section 141(a) of the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware and the Company’s certificate of incorporation by executing a written consent in January 2023 to amend certain Company bylaws to allegedly restrict the power of the Company’s board of directors. On January 12, 2023, another Company stockholder, Police & Fire Retirement System of the City of Detroit, filed a direct class action against McMahon and named the Company as a nominal defendant, which made substantially the same allegations as in the Fellows action. These two actions were subsequently consolidated.
Following discussions among counsel for the plaintiffs and McMahon, McMahon agreed to repeal the challenged January 2023 bylaw amendments by written consent, which McMahon executed on January 16, 2023. On January 23, 2023, the plaintiffs filed a motion that, among other things, sought dismissal of the consolidated action as moot, with the Court reserving jurisdiction solely for consideration of an application for attorneys’ fees and expenses. The Court granted that motion on January 25, 2023.
In lieu of an application for attorneys’ fees and expenses and after engaging in arms’-length negotiations, McMahon agreed to make a payment to plaintiffs’ counsel in the amount of $1,650,000 in attorneys’ fees (inclusive of expenses). The Court has not been asked to review, and will pass no judgment on, the payment of a fee or its reasonableness.
Within three business days after this Current Report on Form 8-K (“Form 8-K”) has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company will file an affidavit with the Court certifying that the Form 8-K has been filed and, after the affidavit has been filed, the consolidated action will be closed for all purposes and the Court will no longer retain jurisdiction over it.
