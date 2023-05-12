Vince McMahon Agreed to Pay Plaintiffs’ Legal Fees In Dropped WWE Stockholder Lawsuit

WWE has revealed that Vince McMahon agreed to pay legal fees in the dropped lawsuit from stockholders relating to his return to the board. As had been reported, the Detroit Police and Fire Retirement System as well as stockholder Scott Fellows had filed lawsuits in January that alleged McMahon breached his fiduciary duties when he returned to the Board of Directors in order to oversee a sale of the company.

As PWInsider reports, the company has noted in an SEC filing made on Friday that the lawsuits were combined but then dropped when McMagon agreed to repeal the challenged bylaw amendments that were at issue. The filing notes that McMahon agreed to pay plaintiffs’ counsel $1.65 million in legal fees, including expenses. The plaintiffs filed the motion to dismiss the case on January 23rd, and it was granted two days later.

The full statement about the lawsuit is below: