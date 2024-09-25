– The new Netflix docuseries, Mr. McMahon, addresses former WWE talent and Women’s Champion Sable (aka Rena Lesnar), along with the lawsuit she filed against WWE in 1999. Sable accused WWE of sexual harassment and unsafe working conditions in the $110 million lawsuit before eventually settling out of court. Sable would also eventually return to WWE as an on-air character in 2003. Speaking on Sable, McMahon noted during the docuseries that he doesn’t remember much about her lawsuit or even his storyline with Sable on WWE programming, where the two engaged in a storyline-based on-air.

McMahon said on Sable (via Fightful), “I don’t remember much about Sable in terms of the lawsuit.” He added that he doesn’t remember her allegations either, as he further continued, “No, I don’t. It’s kind of a blur. All I know is she came back to work, so….” Following Sable’s return, her on-screen affair with McMahon was mentioned. McMahon reacted to the storyline by saying, “With who? Me? [Laughs] God.”

McMahon admitted to having multiple affairs during his marriage with Linda McMahon in a 2001 interview with Playboy magazine. When asked if WWE on-air storylines incorporated elements of his real-life affairs, McMahon said they were “totally unrelated.”

Rena Lesnar made her last WWE TV appearance in August 2004. She is currently married to former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. Additionally, while Lesnar was not specifically named in the lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant against Vince McMahon, Lesnar was referenced as a person in the lawsuit, referencing a “world-famous athlete and former UFC Heavyweight Champion” who McMahon reportedly offered Grant’s sexual services to.

Mr. McMahon is streaming now on Netflix.