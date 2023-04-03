Vince McMahon Says That He Owns Up To All of His Mistakes, Says WWE Would Have Sold Even if Scandal Didn’t Happen

In an interview with CNBC Squawk in the Box (via Fightful), Vince McMahon touched upon the scandal he was involved with last year and said he’s ‘owned up to’ his mistakes. McMahon was accused of making hush money payments for sexual misconduct and various affairs. He also reached a multimillion dollar settlement with Rita Chatterton earlier this year, who had accused him of rape. Here are highlights:

On his legacy: “I’ve made mistakes, obviously, personally and professionally through my 50-year career. I’ve owned up to every single one of them and then moved on. I’m not sure of the legacy stuff. I’m not going to write it. I don’t know. I want to say, as someone who had an extraordinary amount of fun, great passion for what they did and wound up with the biggest deal he’s ever done in his life.”

On if WWE would have been sold even if the scandal didn’t happen: “Absolutely. It makes sense. Nothing has ever happened like this before. I’m always looking what’s best for our stockholders and our company. This is the best thing that has happened in a long time. All the WrestleManias combined doesn’t equal to the magnitude we will do together.”