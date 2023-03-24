Vince McMahon To Reimburse WWE $17 Million Over Costs Of Investigation Into Him

Vince McMahon will pay back $17.4 million that WWE spent during its investigation into him on allegations of sexual misconduct. PWInsider reports that WWE issued a filing with the SEC which noted that McMcahon has entered into an agreement to pay the company for the costs incurred in the investigation.

The investigation, which was into hush payments that McMahon allegedly made to cover up sexual harassment and affairs, led to McMahon retiring from WWE in July of last year. He made his return to the WWE Board of Directors in January to explore a potential sale or other strategic options.

The statement from WWE filed with the SEC reads: