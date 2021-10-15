Vince McMahon Shouts Out William Shatner For Being Oldest Person In Space

Vince McMahon was happy to see William Shatner make his visit to the final frontier, praising the WWE Hall of Famer for becoming the oldest person in space. As noted earlier this week, the iconic Star Trek star was on board Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin capsule that flew into space at the age of 90, and the WWE Chairman and CEO posted to Twitter to congratulate him.

McMahon wrote:

“So proud that the legendary @WilliamShatner, a WWE Hall of Famer now holds the record for the oldest person in space!”

Shatner was a member of the 2020 Class of the WWE Hall of Fame, being inducted earlier this year as part of WrestleMania 37 weekend.