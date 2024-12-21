Vinny Pacifico vs. Cappuccino Jones Set For WrestleRave King Of The Mountain

WrestleRave has announced a Caffeine Clash between Vinny Pacifico and Cappuccino Jones for their King Of The Mountain event next month. The promotion sent along the following press release announcing the match for the January 11th show, and you can see the full press release below:

The Caffeine Clash: Vinny Pacifico vs. Cappuccino Jones Set to Electrify WrestleRave’s King of the Mountain

The most caffeinated showdown in wrestling history is brewing at WrestleRave’s King of the Mountain event on January 11, 2025, at the Houston Premier Arena! The Caffeine Clash pits the high-energy Vinny Pacifico against WWE ID’s bold and charismatic Cappuccino Jones in a match guaranteed to leave fans buzzing.

A Battle of Personalities

● Vinny Pacifico: Known as the Energy Drink King, Vinny has been making waves with his unique blend of charisma, humor, and in-ring skill. From his hilarious energy drink skits to his explosive style in promotions like ROH and NJPW, Vinny is ready to bring his high-octane energy back to WrestleRave.

● Cappuccino Jones: Representing WWE’s ID program, Cappuccino Jones returns to WrestleRave with something to prove. This bold, coffee-fueled competitor brings a dynamic style that’s been turning heads on the independent scene and beyond.

A Match Fans Can’t Stop Talking About

The announcement of The Caffeine Clash has already reached over 35,000 accounts across social media, making it one of WrestleRave’s most talked-about matches to date. Fans are gearing up for a clash of styles, egos, and caffeine-fueled determination.

The Main Event: King of the Mountain Ladder Match

The stakes are even higher with the night’s main event, the King of the Mountain Ladder Match, featuring:

● Kenny Kalypso

● Alex Arsenal

● Jus x Nic

● Epydemius Jr.

● Wesley Crane

Five competitors, one ladder, and the chance to climb to glory as the WrestleRave Champion!

Spotlight on The Human Tornado

Wrestling legend The Human Tornado brings his charisma and unforgettable presence to WrestleRave. Known for his time in PWG and Wrestling Society X, The Human Tornado is known for blending comedy with in-ring brilliance, making him a can’t-miss part of the evening’s entertainment.

Event Details

● Date: January 11, 2025

● Location: Houston Premier Arena, Houston, TX

● Tickets: Available now

● Promo Code: HOLIDAY (Save 25% on tickets!)

VIP Experience

For fans looking to enhance their WrestleRave experience, VIP tickets include:

● Meet & Greet + Photo Op with wrestling legend The Human Tornado

● FREE signed event poster

● Entry into a raffle to be a ring announcer for a match!

Join the Buzz

This isn’t just a match—it’s a collision of caffeine-fueled chaos. Don’t miss your chance to witness Vinny Pacifico, Cappuccino Jones, and the King of the Mountain Ladder Match live at WrestleRave. Tickets are selling fast, so act now and be part of the action!