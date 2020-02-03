wrestling / News
Vivant Arena Confirms WWE Raw Will Take Place As Scheduled
February 3, 2020 | Posted by
– As previously reported, a snowstorm in Salt Lake City, Utah has threatened tonight’s WWE Raw. However, the show will go on as the social media team for the arena confirmed Raw is still scheduled to happen.
WrestleVotes reports that WWE is aware that the turnout for tonight’s event might be light due to the road conditions. As of 1 p.m. local time, Utah Highway Patrol officers had investigated 211 crashes in the state. Residents have been urged to stay off the roads.
WWE Monday Night Raw is still going down tonight at #VivintArena! The show starts at 5:30 pm. Please travel safely! pic.twitter.com/XhuVekkH01
— Vivint Arena (@vivintarena) February 3, 2020
