– As previously reported, a snowstorm in Salt Lake City, Utah has threatened tonight’s WWE Raw. However, the show will go on as the social media team for the arena confirmed Raw is still scheduled to happen.

WrestleVotes reports that WWE is aware that the turnout for tonight’s event might be light due to the road conditions. As of 1 p.m. local time, Utah Highway Patrol officers had investigated 211 crashes in the state. Residents have been urged to stay off the roads.