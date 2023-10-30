Vladimir Abouziede Thanks Everyone Who Watched His WWE Superfan Documentary

As previously reported, WWE finally released the documentary WWE Superfan: The Story of Vladimir to Peacock and WWE Network. In a statement to PWInsider, Vladimir Abouziede thanked everyone who watched the documentary. It reads:

I want to thank you all for watching my WWE movie “Superfan.” I want to thank Giancarlo and everyone who worked on the movie. I always wanted my story to be told. I know a lot of people worked hard to finally release the movie and I thank everyone in WWE, the wrestlers in the movie and everyone backstage for making this happen.

I want to thank all of my friends who have been with me at wrestling over the years. You are all my brothers and I love you, especially Charlie, Mike and Jon. I am always so happy to take photos and talk with everyone at the shows, because we get to love wrestling together. Wrestling is magic and it cheers me up. Let’s love all wrestling and have fun.

I miss my mom and I love her. More than anything else, I am so happy the world gets to know how much she did for me and my family. That is the most important thing. I love you Mom and I know you are proud of me.

Thank you again for watching my documentary. See you at the shows. I love you all.

Vladimir Abouziede

Superfan