Various News: Wade Barrett Reacts To John Cena’s Raw Promo, Ryan Seacrest Put In Headlock On Wheel Of Fortune
– Wade Barrett had a short and pointed response to John Cena saying that he only buried mediocrity on last night’s WWE Raw. Cena delivered the line during his back and forth promo with Cody Rhodes that opened last night’s show, and Barrett — who memorably feuded with Cena during his days as the head of the Nexus — posted to Twitter as you can see below:
https://t.co/WQ8m0MooiL pic.twitter.com/8tF4PrzDY0
— Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) March 31, 2025
– Ryan Secreast had a former wrestler on Wheel Of Fortune and ended up in a headlock as a result. As People notes, ECWA alumnus “Big” Bill Page was on the March 24th episode and while talking to Seacrest, he proceeded to oblige the host by putting him in a headlock.
Page won $24,600 and and a trip to St. Maarten.
'Wheel of Fortune' Host Ryan Seacrest had a playful interaction with a contestant, who put him in a headlock.. pic.twitter.com/shGuYiPt6x
— E! News (@enews) March 27, 2025
