– West Coast Pro Wrestling presented WCP The Thing That Should Not Be: 6 Year Anniversary Show on Friday, October 11 at the United Irish Cultural Center in San Francisco, California. Here are some results, per Fightful:

* Prestige Championship Match: Alan Angels (c) beat Ishmael Vaughn

* Prestige Championship Match: Alan Angels (c) beat AJ Gray

* Alec Price beat Jiah Jewell

* Bodhi Young Prodigy, Leon Slater & Princesa Azul defeated Hyan, Prometeo & Toxin)

* DPW Worlds Championship Match: Calvin Tankman (c) defeated Shigehiro Irie

* Sandra Moone beat Johnnie Robbie

* West Coast Pro Wrestling Tag Team Championships San Francisco Street Fight: Starboy Charlie & Titus Alexander beat Los Suavecitos (Danny Rose & Ricky Gee) to win the titles.

* Alpha Zo beat Mad Dog Connelly.

* West Coast Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Championship: Kevin Blackwood (c) beat Jake Something

* West Coast Pro Wrestling Women’s Championship: Zara Zakher beat Takumi Iroha (c) to win the title.