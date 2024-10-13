wrestling / News
WCP Six year Anniversary Show Results 10.11.24: Alan Angels, Calvin Tankman in Action
– West Coast Pro Wrestling presented WCP The Thing That Should Not Be: 6 Year Anniversary Show on Friday, October 11 at the United Irish Cultural Center in San Francisco, California. Here are some results, per Fightful:
* Prestige Championship Match: Alan Angels (c) beat Ishmael Vaughn
* Prestige Championship Match: Alan Angels (c) beat AJ Gray
* Alec Price beat Jiah Jewell
* Bodhi Young Prodigy, Leon Slater & Princesa Azul defeated Hyan, Prometeo & Toxin)
* DPW Worlds Championship Match: Calvin Tankman (c) defeated Shigehiro Irie
* Sandra Moone beat Johnnie Robbie
* West Coast Pro Wrestling Tag Team Championships San Francisco Street Fight: Starboy Charlie & Titus Alexander beat Los Suavecitos (Danny Rose & Ricky Gee) to win the titles.
* Alpha Zo beat Mad Dog Connelly.
* West Coast Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Championship: Kevin Blackwood (c) beat Jake Something
* West Coast Pro Wrestling Women’s Championship: Zara Zakher beat Takumi Iroha (c) to win the title.
Calling this match ‘6 Person Insanity’ is an understatement❗️What a way to be welcomed to the coast.
Full Match & Show Streaming on YT pic.twitter.com/7EDgHNUNBF
— Bodhi Young Prodigy (@Bodhi_BYP) October 13, 2024
