– During a recent interview with Ring the Belle, former WWE Superstar and Women’s Champion Wendi Richter spoke about Wendi Richter, who she thinks should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Wendi Richter on Lauper’s “Girl Just Want to Have Fun”: “I still love that song. Years later, I was still going out to the ring to that song, they knew that song. They knew who was coming out. I think it always will be [a popular song]. It’s fun. Just having Cyndi Lauper, that’s all I needed.”

On wanting Cyndi Lauper to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame: “After that, I became a household word. I’m just hoping that someday she’ll be inducted into the Hall of Fame in the celebrity division. I mean, she’s done more for wrestling than any celebrity has. So, it just has to be that it’s not good timing for her.”