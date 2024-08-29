Wes Lee Recalls Advice Given To Him by Shawn Michaels After Back Injury

In an interview with The Ringer (via Fightful), Wes Lee spoke about advice he got from Shawn Michaels following a back injury that put him out of action for five months. Michaels famously had his own back injury, which kept him out of the ring for four years.

Lee said: “Prove yourself wrong. The biggest doubter we can ever have is ourselves. We know what we’re capable of. We understand our bodies. Especially hearing it from the man himself, Shawn. The demons that he had to battle to overcome this injury and come back the way he did and have an entire second career. That is something that is unheard of. I didn’t necessarily have the opportunity to build a long enough career before my injury, but I do feel this is a revitalization of my career. I feel tremendous. My mind is in a whole different place. I’m thinking in a whole different echelon. Where I feel I can take myself not only physically, but spiritually and mentally as well, ya’ll ain’t seen nothing yet. The blood that is flowing through these veins is fueling a mutant. A mutant that has healed faster than I should have been and I’m ready to take over.“