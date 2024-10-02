Wes Lee Beats Zachary Wentz In Street Fight On WWE NXT

Wes Lee pulled out a win over Zachary Wentz in their street fight on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT. Lee defeated Wentz in a weapons-heavy match on tonight’s show. While the TNA star was able to get several major moves and nearfalls, Lee ultimately got the win with a chain-assisted Meteora for the pinfall.

After the match, Lee appeared in a WWE Digital Exclusive where he said he was done with the Rascalz, but questioned whether they were done with him. He said he’s more focused on solidifying his legacy and has “a couple things in mind.”