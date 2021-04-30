Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler Reportedly Went To WWE PC To Make Amends After Jaxson Ryker Tweets Last Year

It was reported last summer that there had been a lot of tension backstage in WWE due to tweets that Jaxson Ryker sent out in support of then-President Donald Trump. A lot of the heat was due to the timing of it, as it was during the conflict over police brutality in the wake of the murder of George Floyd by Derek Chauvin.

Fightful Select spoke with Cutler, who revealed that he and Wesley Blake traveled to the WWE Performance Center after the tweets to make amends with the talent. Ryker did not make the trip. Cutler said that while he and Blake were in Florida, Ryker relocated to North Carolina.

According to talent, Cutler and Blake tried to separate themselves from the situation and there was initially no heat on them.

Cutler was released back in February while Blake was released earlier this month. Ryker remains employed with the company.