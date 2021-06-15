Wesley Blake on Heat From Jaxson Ryker’s Tweets Leading to the End of Forgotten Sons

– The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast recently interviewed former WWE Superstar and Forgotten Sons member Wesley Blake. During the interview, Blake addressed the tweets Jaxson Ryker posted in support of then-President Donald Trump last summer, which apparently led to tension with the group backstage due to the timing of the tweets and racial tensions in America.

This ultimately led to a halt on the push for group on SmackDown, and Ryker being split from the trio and moved to Raw. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Wesley Blake on the fallout of Ryker’s tweet: “When that tweet happened, I got messages from a couple of the boys and they let me know. Steve texted me as well and we both messaged Ryker and were like, ‘Hey, we’re getting some flack here from the boys, maybe take the tweet down.’ Ryker is his own man and he didn’t take the tweet down. He thought he was doing something right. I told Ryker, ‘You didn’t tweet that thinking you were going to get in trouble or get us in trouble?’ He’s apologized to me several times and never meant to hurt our careers. He was just showing his support for something he believed in. That was that. Steve and I, once the tweet came out, we went the next day to the Performance Center and offered our apologies to everyone and the locker room to mend fences. We were told that this wouldn’t affect us. We were told ‘time heals all wounds’ and we were going to lay low for a couple of weeks and we were going to kick back in working with New Day. After a couple of weeks, that faded, and next thing you know we’re sitting at home all summer. We got a call in September, all three of us, saying they were going to bring us back as the Forgotten Sons, but they were going to change our look. They had an idea to bring all of us back together. Then, a month goes by, two months go by, we don’t hear anything and we find out in December that Ryker goes to Raw and we go to SmackDown and we’re with Corbin.”

Blake on he and Steve Cutler making apologies to the locker room on their behalf: “When we went into the locker room, there was no heat on Steve and myself. We talked to everyone and made apologies on our behalf. There was no heat on our side from the boys standpoint, I don’t know from the office. When we talked to someone from the office, it sounded like there wasn’t heat there from creative because it sounded like they were going to keep going with us.”

Blake on Ryker being moved to Raw: “Ryker let us know. We kept in touch through the whole thing. Once Steve and I realized they weren’t bringing us back like they said they were after two weeks or so, that’s when Steve and I pitched ideas. We pitched kicking Ryker out of the Forgotten Sons, injury angles, gimmick changes, working with Corbin. We did all sorts of pitches to best our situation and it never happened. He messaged us and was like, ‘Are ya’ll gonna be at Raw? I think I’m going to Raw for something.’ He went for a couple of weeks and they didn’t use him right away. From what he told me, he wasn’t given any creative direction once he was there.”

Steve Cutler was released from WWE earlier this year. Blake was released last April. Meanwhile, Jaxson Ryker is still with WWE and part of the Raw roster.