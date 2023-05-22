wrestling / News

What’s Coming to WWE Network and Peacock This Week: Night of Champions, More

May 22, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Night of Champions WTT Image Credit: WWE

WWE has revealed the schedule of new content coming to the WWE Network and Peacock this week including Night of Champions, NXT Battleground and more. You can see the list of content below:

Monday, May 15
Raw Talk** – 11:05 p.m. ET

Wednesday, May 17
Monday Night Raw (4/24/23)**
WWE’s The Bump** – 1 p.m. ET
WWE NXT (5/23/23)

Thursday, May 18
This Week in WWE

Friday, May 19
WWE This is Awesome: Most Awesome Factions – 10 a.m. ET
WWE Night of Champions 2023 Press Conference – 12 p.m. ET
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 20
WWE Main Event (5/11/23)
Ultimate Night of Champions – 10 a.m. ET
wXw 16 Carat Gold 2023 Day 3– 12 p.m. ET
WWE Night of Champions 2023 Kickoff – 12 p.m. ET
WWE Night of Champions 2023 – 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 21
Friday Night SmackDown (4/29/23)
WWE’s The Bump – 10 a.m. ET
NXT Battleground 2023 Kickoff – 7:30 p.m. ET
NXT Battleground 2023 – 8 p.m. ET

** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network

