What’s Coming to WWE Network and Peacock This Week: Night of Champions, More

WWE has revealed the schedule of new content coming to the WWE Network and Peacock this week including Night of Champions, NXT Battleground and more. You can see the list of content below:

Monday, May 15

Raw Talk** – 11:05 p.m. ET

Wednesday, May 17

Monday Night Raw (4/24/23)**

WWE’s The Bump** – 1 p.m. ET

WWE NXT (5/23/23)

Thursday, May 18

This Week in WWE

Friday, May 19

WWE This is Awesome: Most Awesome Factions – 10 a.m. ET

WWE Night of Champions 2023 Press Conference – 12 p.m. ET

NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 20

WWE Main Event (5/11/23)

Ultimate Night of Champions – 10 a.m. ET

wXw 16 Carat Gold 2023 Day 3– 12 p.m. ET

WWE Night of Champions 2023 Kickoff – 12 p.m. ET

WWE Night of Champions 2023 – 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 21

Friday Night SmackDown (4/29/23)

WWE’s The Bump – 10 a.m. ET

NXT Battleground 2023 Kickoff – 7:30 p.m. ET

NXT Battleground 2023 – 8 p.m. ET

** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network