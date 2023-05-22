wrestling / News
What’s Coming to WWE Network and Peacock This Week: Night of Champions, More
WWE has revealed the schedule of new content coming to the WWE Network and Peacock this week including Night of Champions, NXT Battleground and more. You can see the list of content below:
Monday, May 15
Raw Talk** – 11:05 p.m. ET
Wednesday, May 17
Monday Night Raw (4/24/23)**
WWE’s The Bump** – 1 p.m. ET
WWE NXT (5/23/23)
Thursday, May 18
This Week in WWE
Friday, May 19
WWE This is Awesome: Most Awesome Factions – 10 a.m. ET
WWE Night of Champions 2023 Press Conference – 12 p.m. ET
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET
Saturday, May 20
WWE Main Event (5/11/23)
Ultimate Night of Champions – 10 a.m. ET
wXw 16 Carat Gold 2023 Day 3– 12 p.m. ET
WWE Night of Champions 2023 Kickoff – 12 p.m. ET
WWE Night of Champions 2023 – 1 p.m. ET
Sunday, May 21
Friday Night SmackDown (4/29/23)
WWE’s The Bump – 10 a.m. ET
NXT Battleground 2023 Kickoff – 7:30 p.m. ET
NXT Battleground 2023 – 8 p.m. ET
** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network
More Trending Stories
- John Cena Told Austin Theory Backstage That He Didn’t Believe Him As A Character
- Details On Backstage Reaction To WWE Trying to Legalize Betting
- Trish Stratus in Purple Gown, Chelsea Green, Kayla Braxton Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Steve Austin On His Friendship With CM Punk, Talks WWE’s Sale to Endeavor, More