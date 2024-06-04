Wheeler Yuta Cleared To Return, Will Compete On AEW Dynamite

Wheeler Yuta is back in action, making his return to the ring on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced that the Blackpool Combat Club member has been cleared to return to the ring and will be in an eight-man tag match on Wednesday’s show, joining his BCC members against Esfinge & Los Depredadores of CMLL.

Yuta has been out of action since January due to concussion issues. The updated lineup for Wednesday’s show is:

* AEW World Championship Match: Swerve Strickland vs. Roderick Strong

* Blackpool Combat Club vs. Volador Jr, Magnus, Rugido, & Esfinge

* Mariah May vs. Saraya

* MJF returns

* TV Time with Chris Jericho

TOMORROW

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT BCC vs Volador Jr/Magnus/Rugido/Esfinge The rivalry reignites when all 4 BCC @bryandanielson, Mox, @ClaudioCSRO + @WheelerYuta team on Dynamite for the first time EVER to fight their rivals from CMLL live on TBS tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/0hE5RjWyOy — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 4, 2024