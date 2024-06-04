wrestling / News
Wheeler Yuta Cleared To Return, Will Compete On AEW Dynamite
Wheeler Yuta is back in action, making his return to the ring on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced that the Blackpool Combat Club member has been cleared to return to the ring and will be in an eight-man tag match on Wednesday’s show, joining his BCC members against Esfinge & Los Depredadores of CMLL.
Yuta has been out of action since January due to concussion issues. The updated lineup for Wednesday’s show is:
* AEW World Championship Match: Swerve Strickland vs. Roderick Strong
* Blackpool Combat Club vs. Volador Jr, Magnus, Rugido, & Esfinge
* Mariah May vs. Saraya
* MJF returns
* TV Time with Chris Jericho
TOMORROW
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT
BCC vs Volador Jr/Magnus/Rugido/Esfinge
The rivalry reignites when all 4 BCC @bryandanielson, Mox, @ClaudioCSRO + @WheelerYuta team on Dynamite for the first time EVER to fight their rivals from CMLL live on TBS tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/0hE5RjWyOy
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 4, 2024
Yes, the medical staff just officially cleared @WheelerYuta today after a 4 month absence + now the entire BCC are ready to jump right into it; teaming together as a 4 man team for the first time in @AEWonTV history vs their rivals from @CMLL_OFICIAL live on TBS tomorrow! LFG
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 4, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Ted DiBiase Recalls Backstage Drama Between Veterans and Outsiders at WCW Slamboree 1997
- Eric Bischoff on if He Ever Saw Dean Malenko as a Main Eventer in WCW
- Jordynne Grace On Keeping Her NXT Debut Under Wraps, Reaction To Crowd Response
- Jordynne Grace Reveals The First Thing Shawn Michaels Asked Her When She Showed Up In NXT