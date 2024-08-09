Latest on When WWE Might Consider Bringing Back Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar has been on a hiatus for WWE after he was mentioned in Janel Grant’s lawsuit against Vince McMahon. Lesnar was unnamed, called simply a former UFC champion, but was later identified by the Wall Street Journal. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there was a conversation related to a surprise at the Royal Rumble, which wouldn’t be able to happen currently. At this point, Lesnar can’t be used until those in charge, and others in legal, change their minds. Once that happens, he’ll be back quickly.