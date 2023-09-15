Note On Why Mike Tenay Accepted Invite For Impact Hall of Fame Induction

As previously reported, Mike Tenay and Don West are set to be inducted into the Impact Hall of Fame this year. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Impact has been wanting to induct Tenay for years but he always turned them down.

There are several reasons that it happened this year. The first is because is because he’s going in with West, who was a close friend of his. The induction ceremony happens in Chicago, which is where West grew up. Second, this is a different Impact than the TNA that Tenay used to work, with different people running it. Finally, Scott D’Amore and Anthem Entertainment donated a lot of money to West’s GoFundMe for his medical expenses. D’Amore personally matched all donates for a period of time.

Tenay had been mostly out of the wrestling business prior to this.