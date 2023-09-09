wrestling / News
Mike Tenay, Don West To Be Inducted Into Impact Wrestling Hall Of Fame
September 8, 2023 | Posted by
The legendary announcing team of Mike Tenay and the late Don West will be inducted into the Impact Wrestling Hall Of Fame at Bound For Glory. Impact announced at Victory Road that the two are the 2023 inductees into the Hall of Fame. You can see the announcement video below.
Tenay and West were the voices of Impact from 2002 until 2009. West passed away in December of last year, and Gail Kim said back in January that she’d like to see West and Tenay inducted into the Hall of Fame.
At #BoundForGlory, we will honor the iconic, incomparable announce team of @RealMikeTenay and Don West as they will be inducted into the IMPACT Hall of Fame on October 21 in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/K1nqsDL6Lp
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 9, 2023