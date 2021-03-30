wrestling / News
Wife of Brian James Shares Health Update, James Able to Return Home
– As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Brian James (aka Road Dogg) was recently hospitalized after suffering a heart attack last week. James’ wife Tracy shared a new update on James today via her Facebook account, and it looks to be good news.
According to the update, James does not have any blockages and will be allowed to return home today, and his heart appears to be good. She stated the following:
“Wanna give everybody an update I just got the best birthday ever!! my husband has no blockages and he’s getting to come home today we still have some doctor visits to take him to but his heart is good. Thank you all so much for all the prayers I do believe in that.￼”
On behalf of 411, we send our best wishes to Brian James and his family.
Posted by Tracy Conant James on Tuesday, March 30, 2021
