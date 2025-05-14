In an interview with Superstar Crossover (via Fightful), Will Ospreay praised the WWE roster but said that when it comes to wrestling, AEW’s roster ‘smokes’ them all. He specifically mentioned Randy Orton, GUNTHER and Chad Gable as wrestlers he enjoys.

When asked why people should tune into AEW over WWE, Will Ospreay said: “Because we smoke them in every field of wrestling. Mate, we’re just better. Like, I respect them. I respect every single one of them there. They’re all vets. They all know what they’re doing. They’re great at their job. They understand getting people on their feet. But we are so much more of a better wrestling company than them. Our guys smoke them every single day of the week. They’ve got good guys, like Gunther. They’ve got great guys, like Randy Orton. They’ve got good guys, like Chad Gable. I respect all of them, but on our worst day, we smoke all of you guys.”