Will Ospreay Says Assassin’s Creed Had a Huge Impact on His Career

August 26, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Will Ospreay AEW All In Image Credit: AEW

Will Ospreay had an Assassin’s Creed-themed entrance for his match with MJF at AEW All In yesterday at Wembley Stadium. In a post on Twitter, he explained that the video game series had a huge impact on his wrestling career.

He wrote: “You have no idea how much your role in Assassins Creed played a huge impact in my career. Thank you so much for being part of the biggest night of my life. We are assassins.

