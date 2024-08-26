wrestling / News
Will Ospreay Says Assassin’s Creed Had a Huge Impact on His Career
August 26, 2024 | Posted by
Will Ospreay had an Assassin’s Creed-themed entrance for his match with MJF at AEW All In yesterday at Wembley Stadium. In a post on Twitter, he explained that the video game series had a huge impact on his wrestling career.
He wrote: “You have no idea how much your role in Assassins Creed played a huge impact in my career. Thank you so much for being part of the biggest night of my life. We are assassins.”
— Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) August 26, 2024