Will Ospreay Reportedly Confirms He Suffered a Broken Heel Injury

– As previously reported, it was believed that former IWGP junior heavyweight champ Will Ospreay suffered an ankle injury or broken heel last weekend at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14. WrestlingInc.com reports that Ospreay confirmed it was in fact a broken heel he suffered during his match with Hiromu Takahashi at the event. Ospreay confirmed the news during last night’s Melbourne City Wrestling (MCW) event in Melbourne, Australia.

Despite the injury, Ospreay still worked the event, where he beat Dowie James. After the match, Ospreay called out Gino Gambino and the Bullet Club. He challenged them to a future match in Melbourne against himself and his stablemates of CHAOS.

Later on, the former IWGP champion commented on the event on Twitter, which you can see below. He wrote, “Every wrestler has a place that they can escape too and forget everything and just let loose. Mine is the Australian Wrestling scene. MCW is my just my place. Thank you all for the love a support you are all incredible fans. Dowie is a prick, but a damn good one.”