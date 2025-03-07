Will Ospreay Recalls Feeling Like He Made It In Match With Bryan Danielson

Will Ospreay says that he felt validation at the crowd reaction for his match with Bryan Danielson at AEW Dynasty 2024. Ospreay and Danielson competed at the show and got a huge reaction from the crowd before they officially began the match, something he reflected on in his appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet.

“We’re standing in there looking at one another, he’s got this big smile on his face,” Ospreay recalled (per Wrestling Inc). “I just couldn’t help but look around just being like ‘Man, there’s 7,000 people in here.’ I thought for the life of me I would have been just a kid in Japan for the rest of my life. I thought that was going to be me, and then just to stand there and look at him and just be like ‘Oh my God, here it is.’

He continued, “I said ‘Sir, this is going to be a pleasure,’ and then we backed up and the bell rang. I was just like ‘Let’s go.’ I felt like I finally did it. When Brian and Kenny stood in the ring, the bell rang and the place stood up, I always wanted to be one of those guys. At that moment I was like, ‘Oh s**t, I finally did it. I’m one of those guys now.'”

Ospreay picked up the win over Danielson in the match.