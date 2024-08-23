Will Ospreay On His Advantage Over MJF At AEW All In: ‘I Know Who I Am’

Will Ospreay feels as if he has a mental advantage against MJF at AEW All In, because he knows who he is and MJF is still searching. Ospreay will battle his rival for the AEW American Championship at Sunday’s PPV and he spoke with Inside the Ropes for a new interview about the match. You can see the highlights below:

On his feud with MJF: “My main thing is I know who I am, but I still feel like he’s struggling to know who he is. I know he’s got all the accolades under the sun, but it feels like he’s constantly trying to prove doubters wrong. The moment you do that you almost become like a cat with a piece of string. I could pull this piece of string forever and that cat is gonna keep chasing it, we’re just going to constantly move the goalposts.”

On MJF trying to prove his critics wrong: “So with that in mind, like you said, he’s a generational talent, the guy’s incredible on the microphone and showed it to everyone. He’s an incredible worker. But the main thing about it is that he’s without a doubt one of the best wrestlers in the world. But if anyone’s gonna look at that match and think that it’s a foregone conclusion that MJF is better than Will Ospreay, well, at the 59-minute mark, I feel like he realized that he wasn’t exactly on my level, so he needed to do something cheap to secure the win. So look, Max is one of the greatest and nothing but respect, in a weird way. But I think he’s constantly searching to try and prove doubters wrong, and that’s a slippery slope.”