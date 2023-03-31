wrestling / News

Will Ospreay Was Originally Set to Compete At ROH Supercard of Honor

March 30, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Will Ospreay AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

Will Ospreay was going to be in action at ROH Supercard of Honor before his shoulder injury, according to Tony Khan. Fightful reports that Khan confirmed during the media call for Friday’s PPV that Ospreay was set to be part of the show before he was hurt.

Ospreay was injured during the New Japan Cup. Hiroshi Tanahashi replaced Ospreay at Impact X NJPW Multiverse United in a scheduled match against Daniel Garcia.

