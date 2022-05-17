wrestling / News
Various News: Will Ospreay Praises Impact Wrestling, Top 10 Raw Moments
– Will Ospreay gave Impact Wrestling a shout-out on Tuesday, noting that they’re “nailing it” as of late. The NJPW star took to Twitter to talk about how the company has been able to survive and get past the point when people were giving up on it. He wrote:
Man it should be shouted out when it’s positive. But I remember when people were kinda giving up on Impact wrestling.
It’s actually dead cool to see them weather that storm & come out the other side.
Got a sick roster, sick womens division, sick tag division.
Just nailing it
— ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) May 17, 2022
– WWE posted this week’s Top 10 Raw moments video, as you can see below:
