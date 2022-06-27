wrestling / News

Will Ospreay Retains IWGP US Title At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Katsuyori Shibata Appears (Clips)

June 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Will Ospreay was able to defeat Orange Cassidy to retain his IWGP US Championship at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, but was stopped from beating Cassidy down by Katsuyori Shibata. Ospreay defeated Cassidy on Sunday’s PPV, pinning him after a Storm Breaker.

After the match, Ospreay and his allies attacked Cassidy, bringing out Roppongi Vice to make the save. Shibata then came out and took out Aussie Open, hitting a pump kick on Ospreay and clearing the ring.

Ospreay’s is 15 days old now, having won the vacant title at NJPW Dominion. Our ongoing live coverage of Forbidden Door is here.

