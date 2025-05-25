– During a recent interview with Johnjay & Rich: After Words, AEW star Will Ospreay discussed the talents recently released by WWE after WrestleMania 41. Ospreay noted he wants to see those wrestlers go elsewhere to prove themselves before joining AEW, noting that you have to be “elite” to join AEW and you “can’t just be good anymore.” Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Will Ospreay on what AEW is looking for right now: “For example, one of the guys who (just came in) is Speedball Mike Bailey, who was like the Indie King at one point. He was going everywhere and putting on some of the greatest matches ever. I think that’s what we’re looking at more now instead of guys that just got let go from WWE, and my heart goes out to them all, but we’re looking for guys that are appreciative of this position, who are grafting and improving the markets elsewhere instead of they just got let go from WWE and instantly assume they can come here.”

On what the released WWE wrestlers should do now: “Nah, go out and prove to other people you’re wanted and desired. My heart goes out to all of them. It should never be assumed that ‘Oh, I got let go here, I can just walk into AEW.’ Nah, bruv. The bar is too high now. I want to see all of these guys cut their teeth elsewhere and improve the houses elsewhere. Go to New Japan, go to NOAH, go to STARDOM. Go elsewhere and improve their houses before you can think ‘Oh, I’ll just come here.'”

On some of the talents who left WWE and joined AEW: “That’s just me. There are certain guys, like Swerve (Strickland) got let go from WWE and came to AEW straight away. He’s a special one. He’s special. MVP is another, he’s special. (Bobby) Lashley, special. Shelton (Benjamin), special. I want people to be like, you can’t just come walk in. I really do think the independents need it right now. They need someone to help guide this next generation to come through. That’s just me, personally. I don’t mean that in any type of disrespectful way. Right now, AEW we are the best wrestlers right now, and all those guys who have been let go, tragically, are really good pro wrestlers, but you can’t just be good anymore. You’ve got to be elite.”

Will Ospreay is set for action later tonight AEW Double or Nothing 2025. He faces Hangman Page in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. The winner will go on to challenge for the AEW World Title at All In Texas in July. AEW Double or Nothing takes place later tonight at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.