– During this week’s edition of AEW Unrestricted, AEW star Willow Nightingale broke down her title matchup against champion Mariah May set for this weekend at AEW WrestleDream. Nightingale admitted she has a chip on her shoulder over losing to Mariah May in the finals of this year’s Owen Hart Cup. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Willow Nightingale on having a chip on her shoulder: “There’s a lot of feelings going on and there’s a lot of strategizing going on. Because there is already, as you mentioned, the ‘old wounds.’ She said, ‘I did win the Owen Hart Tournament last year and there was no going on to get a title shot.’ So, there’s a little bit of a chip on my shoulder about that because the way that she was able to become champ was never afforded to me.”

On Mariah May beating her in the Owen art Tournament: But, that is okay. That is sometimes life… But that’s okay, that’s okay because when the opportunity was there, she did beat me. Of course, there was a little inference from Stokely and Stat, but I will admit she pinned me with my shoulders on the mat.”

On wanting to become champion: “I just have to focus on the fact that I want to be the champion.”

Willow Nightingale challenges Mariah May for the AEW Women’s World Championship later tonight at AEW WrestleDream. The event is being held at the Tacoma Dome at Tacoma, Washington. The show will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.