Willow Nightingale & Jade Cargill Appearing on Tonight’s Superchef Grudge Match

– AEW star Willow Nightingale and former AEW star Jade Cargill will be appearing on a new episode of Superchef Grudge Match, debuting tonight on Food Network and Max at 9:00 pm EST. Nightingale hyped up the episode yesterday in a post on Instagram.

Nightingale wrote, “’m very excited to be bringing my competitive side somewhere new! Catch me on #SuperchefGrudgeMatch this Tuesday at 9pm ET on @foodnetwork or @streamonmax” As first reported by Deadline, Willow Nightingale and Jade Cargill will assist Chef Antonia Lofaso for her cooking battle with Chef Brian Malarkey.

Jade Cargil exited AEW last year after her contract expired. She later signed with WWE in September. You can view a preview clip for tonight’s episode of Superchef Grudge Match below: