Willow Nightingale Reacts To CMLL Women’s World Title Win At FantasticaMania USA

Willow Nightingale captured the CMLL Women’s World Championship at CMLL X NJPW FantasticaMania USA, and she spoke about the win after the show. As noted, Nightingale won the title that was vacated by Stephanie Vaquer at last night’s event to become the first American-born holder of the title, and she spoke in a video on AEW’s Twitter about the win .

“The last time I wrestled in CMLL was actually also my first week in CMLL,” Nightingale said (per Fightful). “But do you want to know what happened when I showed up? I freaking won. I beat the current CMLL Champion at that point, Stephanie Vaquer. Stephanie’s not here; the championship’s vacant. Who’s going to step up? No one else but Willow Nightingale, duh!”

She continued, “My spirit was actually a little broken coming in here. AEW, my friend turned on me. I just lost my last match. I really needed a win, and today, I didn’t just get a win. I walked out an international champion.”