– During a recent appearance on Gabby AF, AEW star Willow Nightingale shared her thoughts on intergender wrestling. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Willow Nightingale on working intergender matches on the indies: “What’s so funny to me is like obviously I came up on the indies around the US, and like I did intergender wrestling and stuff like that, but I’m a feminist at heart. Women’s wrestling and positioning women to be all they can, and bring out the best in other people and hope that they bring out the best in me has always been at the forefront of what I want to do.”

On being at the forefront of AEW: “To find myself in the mix with all these guys…I just love this company, and like if I could take all of the good–the guardian of the good, or like the bearer of light and protect this company with some cool people and friends who I’ve also known for years…it’s been cool.”

Willow Nightingale recently took part in a mixed tag team match on last week’s AEW Dynamite. Her team with Mark Briscoe and Speedball Mike Bailey lost to the Death Rider’s Jon Moxley, Marina Shafir, and NJPW star Gabe Kidd.