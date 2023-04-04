Winfree’s AEW Dark: Elevation (Ep. 109) Review 4.03.23

Alright everyone, Elevation time. Tonight we’ve got Skye Blue, Lance Archer, Gates of Hell, Kip Sabian, and The Gunns in your main event. Yeah, that’s not exactly a compelling line up, but hey the action might still be good so let’s get to it. Tony Schiavone and Matt Menard are on commentary.

Match #1: Nick Comoroto vs. Action Andretti

Comoroto tosses his sucker at Andretti, then just kind of overpowers him for a bit. Andretti rolls through on a toss and lands a dropkick to the knee. Comoroto stalls out an arm drag but Andretti lands an enziguri then hits a head scissors. Andretti tries to lift Comoroto, nothing doing there but he is able to dropkick Comoroto then hit a suicide dive but Comoroto catches him and slams him into the edge of the apron. Back in the ring Comroto lands a few elbow drops. Andretti tries to fire up but runs into a backbreaker for a 2 count. Some chops from Andretti but Comoroto catches him and hits another backbreaker for another 2 count. Comoroto with some lower back work, then he grabs a single leg Boston crab. Andretti gets to the ropes to force the break, then Andretti lands another enziguri before low bridging Comoroto and trying another suicide dive but again he’s caught though this time he slips free and Comoroto posts himself. Split legged moonsault from Andretti, then back into the ring where Andretti misses a split legged moonsault but follows up with a Whisper in the Wind. Comoroto catches Andretti and tries a Snake Eyes but Andretti balances and kicks him then hits a split legged moonsault for 2. Comoroto lands a clothesline to floor Andretti. Back suplex into a Backstabber from Comoroto gets another 2 count, also Andretti did not land on the knees of Comoroto. Andretti grabs a Victory Roll for the 3 count.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Action Andretti won in 7:58

Rating: 2 stars

Thoughts: A bit slow, stuck around too long, and kind of heatless. The crowd here is really small as there at Universal Studios on a stage though so it might be hard to accurately gauge some of the reactions. Comoroto has a look and a bit of presence, but he’s still working on putting the pieces together.

Match #2: Skye Blue vs. Angelica Risk

Some jaw jacking from Risk, and Blue lays into her with elbows then tries a Sky Fall but Risk avoids it. A knee from Blue then a modified Sick Kick for a 2 count. Risk avoids a corner charge and slams Blue down by the hair. There’s some uneven audio levels here, I’m not sure exactly what’s up with that. Risk with a 619 that gets a 2 count. Blue hits an enziguri, then a kick from the apron and heads up top for a crossbody. Risk blocks a superkick, Blue spins through and hits a head kick for another 2 count. They start trading elbows then Risk hits an Edge-O-Matic for a 2 count. Blue lands a superkick, Sky Fall connects and that’ll do it.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Skye Blue won in 3:37

Rating: 1.5 stars

Thoughts: Should have been more of a squash than it was, I don’t mind the enhancement talent getting time to get their stuff in and occasionally it works well to have competitive matches with them but more often it makes your regular talent look weaker rather than the others look strong. By all rights Blue should be in the spot where she’s taking out this level of opponent easier than this.

Match #3 – Tag Team Match: Gates of Agony (Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun) w/ Prince Nana vs. Leonis and Maximus

Kaun and Maximus start us off, for what it’s worth Maximus and Leonis are large men. Toa tags in as does Leonis. Toa wont sell a shoulder block, then neither will Leonis but eventually Toa lands a shoulder block. Kaun tags in and we get some tandem moves. Kaun with some stomps then mounted punches. Now Kaun grabs a chin lock. Leonis fights back with a jawbreaker and tags in Maximus who runs wild, Leonis tags back in and hits a sliding northern lariat on Toa for a 1 count. Kaun takes out Maximus leaving Leonis alone to take a couple of clotheslines then a double back suplex to a facebuster that gets the 3 count.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Gates of Agony won in 3:19

Rating: Pyriformis squash

Thoughts: Leonis and Maximus have a pretty good look and might be worth another shot at some point. Gates of Agony look good but still struggle to actually work. It was an effective squash overall.

Match #4: Julia Hart vs. Kelsey Heather

Heather is doing a cheerleader gimmick, Hart the former competitive cheerleader is less than impressed and clobbers her with an elbow. They trade some elbows then Hart slams Heather down. Suplex from Hart then mounted punches. Back elbow from Hart, Heather then hits a split Stunner and a second rope moonsault misses. Hart with Heartless and that’ll do it.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Julia Hart won in 2:44

Rating: Romanesco squash

Thoughts: Solid enough squash for Hart, whos character work continues to be quite good but I think it’s time to see if her ring work has come along in a more competitive setting.

Match #5: Kip Sabian w/ Penelope Ford vs. Leon Ruffin

OFFICIAL RESULT:

Rating:

Thoughts: