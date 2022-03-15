Winfree’s AEW Dark: Elevation (Ep. 54) Review 3.14.22  

Hey there people, time for the latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. The news broke a few hours ago about Scott Hall passing and I’ll take this brief moment to extend my condolences to his friends and family. Tonight’s episode features Nyla Rose, Frankie Kazarian, Jay Lethal, Ruby Soho, and a main event of Chaos Project taking on Dark Order.

Paul Wight and Mark Henry are our commentary duo again, they’ve got good chemistry but desperately need a play by play guy to help them along.

Match #1: Nyla Rose w/ Vickie Guerrero vs. Katalina Perez

Perez attacks Rose at the bell, this goes poorly for her as she runs into a jumping knee. Corner splash then a clothesline from Rose. Avalanche from Rose then a cannonball senton in the corner. Beast Bomb and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Nyla Rose won in 1:20

Rating: Caserta. . . SQUASH

Delicious squash.

Tony Schiavone has joined commentary after that first match.

Match #2: Frankie Kazarian vs. Tiger Ruas

Ruas wants a fist bump, then tries a kick when Frankie goes to give him one. They tie up and fight into the ropes then they break out of the corner. Both men get a little chippy and they trade shoves. Ruas hits an arm drag. Frankie with a single leg then they trade arm wringers and escapes before Frankie hits a hip toss then an arm drag and a drop kick. Both men avoid some offense before Frankie hits a leg drop through the ropes. Ruas then lands a kick to the head and a German suplex. Now Ruas goes after the arm but Frankie fights back with body shots then catches a backslide for 2. Ruas hits a hard body shot and Frankie drops to sell the body blow. Top wrist lock takedown from Ruas, Frankie fights back to his feet and starts laying in punches to break the hold. Frankie quickens the pace now as he lands blows off of the ropes then hits a scoop slam and his second rope leg drop but Ruas rolls away from him to avoid being pinned. Chops from Frankie then Ruas avoids a punch and lands knees to the body but Frankie avoids a Sick kick. Leg scissors takedown from Ruas and he floats into an armbar but Frankie stacks him up for a near fall. They trade roll ups for a bit before Frankie lands a hard right. Jumping knee from Ruas connects, but Frankie slips off of his shoulders when Ruas tried a scoop slam then locks in the Crossface Chicken Wing and that gets the tap.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Frankie Kazarian won in 5:47

Rating: 2.5 stars

Solid match, Frankie gave Ruas plenty of time to shine and Ruas absolutely rose to the occasion in terms of delivering a good performance.

Match #3 – Tag Team Match: Emi Sakura and The Bunny vs. Skye Blue and Kilynn King

Blue and Bunny start us off. They tie up then Bunny pushes Blue into the corner and pie faces her. Blue gets pissed and eggs Bunny on, Bunny lands a body shot then slams Blue down. Emi tags in and Blue takes some tandem offense before Emi starts stomping on Blue. Cheap shot to King from Emi. Blue tries an Oklahoma Roll but Emi counters into a crucifix pin but that only gets 2 then Blue lands a knee to the face. King tags in, Emi takes another knee from Blue then King hits a Meteora for a near fall. King tags out and Blue grabs a side headlock but she can’t shoulder block Emi down. Cheap shot from Bunny allows Emi to hit a double underhook backbreaker. Emi then hits the corner cross body and tags in Bunny. Bunny lays in kicks and stomps while trash talking both King and Blue. Emi tags in and starts laying in chops but that fires up Blue who chops back. Roll up from Blue gets 2 then she sneaks over to tag in King. King comes in and runs wild on Emi with chops and punches then hits a clotheslines. Bunny runs into a clothesline, then King hits a powerslam on Emi for a near fall. Emi pushes King into the corner and tags in Bunny, but King pushes them off. King misses a tag, Blue tries a flying cross body but Bunny and Emi move so Blue eats canvas. Double super kick to King, then Emi takes down Blue with a Whirling Dervish while Bunny takes King Down the Rabbit Hole then pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Emi Sakura and The Bunny won in 6:00

Rating: 2.5 stars

Got plenty of time and the work was mostly crisp, there wasn’t much as far as story goes but both King and Blue showing fire in the face of Emi and Bunny playing the role of bully was nice.

Match #4: Jay Lethal vs. Merrick Donovan

Lethal offers a handshake, and Donovan lands a kick then they start trading blows. Lethal tosses Donovan out of the ring, but Donovan pulls him out and they start trading blows on the floor. Back in the ring Lethal lands a drop kick to keep Donovan out of the ring then hits a diving cross body to the floor. They head back into the ring but Donovan hangs Lethal up on the top rope to take control. Flatliner from Donovan gets a 2 count. Donovan grabs a chin lock to keep Lethal grounded. Lethal fights back with body blows then rams Donovan into the top turnbuckle. Roll up from Lethal gets 2 then he goes for the Figure 4 but Donovan counters into a roll up for 2. The Lethal Combination connects for Lethal, he wants the Lethal Injection and hits it to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Jay Lethal won in 2:23

Rating: 2 stars

They gave Donovan enough to warrant a rating, and he didn’t look bad by any means.

Match #5: Ruby Soho vs. Amber Nova

Soho offers a handshake, Nova takes it then pulls Soho into a knee to the body. Double leg from Soho and she lays in shoulder blocks in the corner then hits a running elbow. Back kick from Ruby then a headbutt sends Nova out of the ring. Soho tries to follow Nova out but they wind up back in and Nova jumps Soho with strikes. Nova starts working a seated abdominal stretch. Soho fights up and tosses Nova into the middle turnbuckle, but Nova uses a head scissors to take Soho over. Nova tries a Sunset Flip but Soho rolls through then hits a kick to the face. More strikes from Soho, then a knee to the head in close. Backdrop Driver from Soho, then the No Future kick and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Ruby Soho won in 3:34

Rating: Casertaosa. . . SQUASH

Nova continues to have a good personality and ring presence, and her work is clean enough but it still feels like there’s a little something not quite connecting.

Match #6 – Tag Team Match: Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico) vs. Dark Order (Alex Reynolds and Jon Silver)

Luther and Reynolds start us off, Reynolds lays in strikes then hits a drop kick. Back elbow from Luther then he distracts the ref while Reynolds lays in Serpentico. Another drop kick from Reynolds connects for a 2 count. Serpentico hits a cheap shot as Silver accidentally distracts the ref. Serpentico tags in as they’re isolating Reynolds, then he gets bulldogged by Luther onto Reynolds. Reynolds eats a seated super kick then kneeling DDT but that only gets 2. Luther tags back in and lays in kicks. Again Reynolds fights back, but this time he runs into a lariat from Luther that gets a 2 count. Luther is upset at the count then tags in Serpentico. Reynolds avoids a corner attack, then dodges a super kick and Serpentico hits Luther. Silver tags in and Silver runs wild on Serpentico for a bit. Powerbomb from Silver but Luther breaks up the pin. Silver hits Luther with an enziguri then a running knee that sends Luther back out of the ring. Serpentico lands a super kick but Reynolds is able to tag in. The tandem offense from Silver and Reynolds adds up, culminating with a jackknife from Reynolds and that gets the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Dark Order won in 4:40

Rating: 2 stars

Solid enough main event, the antics of Chaos Project are hit or miss but they mostly worked for me in this match.

Post match Luther jumps Silver and Reynolds, then uses Serpentico as a weapon on both men. The rest of Dark Order show up and chase of Chaos Project.