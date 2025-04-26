Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 4.25.25  

Well everyone, it’s the Smackdown after WrestleMania. . . which is basically just a regular episode of WWE Smackdown. Mania was. . . well stuff happened. Some of it was pretty good, most of it was forgettable, and it ended on a pretty anticlimactic note with John Cena winning the WWE title from Cody Rhodes. Allegedly both Cena and Cody will be here tonight, but with Cena looking like he’s got a program with Randy Orton next one has to wonder where that leaves Cody. Aleister Black should be showing up again tonight if the little teaser videos were accurate. We are getting a TLC match, the first official TLC match in WWE in about 4 years, for the tag team titles. The Street Profits, Motor City Machine Guns, and DIY were kept off of Mania for this. The lucha scene is still in flux over here, Rey Fenix seems to be drawing the ire of Santos Escobar while Andrade is trying to get Berto to break ranks with Legado del Fantasma. Carmelo Hayes won the Andre Battle Royal so we’ll see if anything comes of that. Jacob Fatu beat LA Knight for the US title at Mania so we’ll see what’s up next for the Samoan Werewolf, though my money is on Solo asking him to hand over the title the same way Fatu handed over half of the tag belts. WWE Backlash is coming up relatively quickly so whatever programs will be continued or started in the wake of Mania need to get going soon. So let’s get to the action.

Commentary welcome us to Fort Worth, Texas for tonight. We see the tag teams arrive for that TLC match. Tommaso Ciampa without his beard is just weird, I don’t think I’ve seen that look for him since his ROH days. Jacob Fatu and Tiffany Stratton also arrive, Tiffany showing off a few war wounds.

Next a recap of WrestleMania. Probably not the last one.

After that John Cena heads to the ring. The reaction to Cena is still mixed to positive and Cena calls up the ring announcer into the ring. The announcer heads into the ring and Cena gives him some paper to read from as the crowd does the “lets go Cena, Cena sucks” thing. With new instructions the announcer says he’s been deemed disrespectful then introduces Cena as “the greatest of all time” along with a few other titles. Cena then takes his mic and dismisses him. Before Cena can say anything out comes Randy Orton. Randy takes his sweet time but does get into the ring and get a mic, guess we’re hurting for content to fill the 3 hours tonight. Eventually the two men stare down then Randy recently found out it’s almost 25 years to the day since they first shook hands. They’ve known each other for 25 years and until recently Cena hadn’t changed, he was genuinely about hustle, loyalty, and respect. He’s thought long and hard about what Cena has done recently though, and he’s through about all the fans over the years, the millions of kids who’ve looked up to Cena and that Cena motivated. The kids accomplished goals because of Cena, generations of children looked up to Cena and that has to mean something. Cena granted more wishes than anyone in Make-A-Wish history. Now Cena can’t tell Randy that all that didn’t mean anything, he knows him too well. Ultimately Randy has figured out how to fill the empty void in Cena’s soul, Cena needs to have kids. Randy says the world would be better with Cena’s kids around and he says being a father would make Cena a better human being. Cena seems a tad amused by that, then asks how dare Randy prance out here with a smile on his face in then parent shame him in front of the world. Congratulations Randy, you’ve got kids and you love them. Good for you. The reason Cena doesn’t have kids is because he spent 25 years raising the kids of the fans. And by the sound of it he did an impeccable job. For the last 25 years he’s been a better parent to their kids than they could ever be. That’s right kid, your dad’s a loser. Oh, a 6 year old gave Cena the finger, classy. That’s why he doesn’t have kids, he’s been policing brats like that for a quarter of a century. He trash talks a kid in the stands. Randy asks if the Hollywood rot has hit Cena that hard. The fans are why Cena is here at all, the reason he’s in Hollywood, and he puts over Cena’s career in both wrestling and acting. But without the WWE there’s no Hollywood for Cena and without the fans there’s now WWE. Randy as champion of the people is just odd to see. He says he’s made mistakes but he can hold his head up high and get respect, and Randy is here to stay while Cena is a guest at this point. Cena says he used to believe that, that without the fans there’s now WWE, that they can win together. Well he was wrong, “we” didn’t win anything, Cena did. The people will chant “lets go Cena, Cena sucks” in the same breath. That does get that chant to show up again. He says the fans don’t mean anything to him anymore, and Randy is just like them, a hypocrite. Once they’re tired of Cena they’ll just cheer for someone else but if the roles are reversed, if Cena does something other than wrestle, then he’s an outcast, a “guest”. That proves this is a dysfunctional relationship, that’s why this doesn’t work. He points out a guy in the crowd and mocks him for looking like Jack Black. Well this is what happens when you try and do something different. Randy says he was stupid to come out here and do anything in this bizarro world where Randy is a good guy and Cena is a bad guy. He brings up how Cody’s entrance music talks about more than just the Rhodes family, it’s Randy’s family too. Wrestling has given Randy everything since the moment he was born, and he wont let Cena ruin it. Cena tells him to shut up, and he’ll explain things. Cena’s won 17, and Randy has won 14 and when Cena takes this title home Randy will be stuck at 14 forever. Even if Randy gets another title after Cena’s gone his counter starts over, and when Cena leaves he’s erasing three generations of Randy’s family. Randy tells Cena to prove he’s a real champion and defend the title against him tonight. We all know that isn’t happening. Cena postures with the belt then just tells Randy “no”. And just like so many times over the last 25 years he’s saving Randy’s ass again. There should be another Cena vs. Randy match for the WWE title, but not here. It should happen at Backlash, in St. Louis Missouri, Randy’s home town. So Randy can spend the whole day with his family, be at his best, and Cena needs Randy at his best because when Randy loses there will be no excuses. Take a look Randy, this what the last real champion looks like. And this is as close as Randy is getting to this title. He tosses the belt at Randy then clocks him and starts stomping away at Randy. Cena stomps on Randy for a bit then picks up the belt and lines up then swings but Randy ducks and then drills Cena with an RKO. Randy then stalks around Cena’s fallen body before picking up the belt and posing with it. Pretty good work from both men, Cena’s schtick is getting a little old with hating fans but he can focus on Randy for this one instead of doing a lot of crowd work.

We get highlights for Fraxiom as they’re on Smackdown now.

After that Los Garza head to the ring, they’ll take on Fraxiom after this break.

Post break they confirm Cena vs. Randy for the Backlash main event.

Fraxiom heads to the ring next.

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer and Axiom) vs. Los Garza (Angel and Berto) w/ Santos Escobar

Axiom and Berto start us off, they tie up and Berto sends Axiom into the ropes but Axiom with a hurricanrana then a dropkick. Frazer tags in and Berto takes some tandem offense, the running kick into the Octopus Hold in particular. Angel gets disposed of and that sets up Frazer and Axiom for suicide dives then Frazer follows with a tope con hilo then Axiom follows with a moonsault onto both Angel and Berto on the floor. Wild sequence. Back in the ring Axiom tags back in and grabs a side headlock. Angel tags in blind then mid bridges Axiom who spills to the floor and we head to picture in picture.

Angel removes the pants and then starts chopping at Axiom on the floor but Axiom fires back only to get cut off. Back in the ring Angel keeps control then Berto tags in and they both stomp away at Axiom. Tilt a whirl backbreaker from Berto. Angel tags in and keeps up the control work. Berto is working a rest hold as we come back, Axiom fights up but Berto clubs him down then Axiom kicks Angel and rolls over to tag Frazer. Frazer gets to run wild for a bit including a Sling Blade then a Phenomenal reverse DDT and running Shooting Star Press for a 2 count. Berto with an enziguri then Angel blind tags and superkicks Frazer out of a Lionsault but only a 2 count. Berto back in, they try for a top rope FTY and hit it then Berto follows with a moonsault and Axiom has to save the match. Angel tags back in as does Axiom. They start trading elbows then Angel with a knee strike but Axiom lands an enziguri. Headbutt from Angel then he goes up top but Axiom kicks him and climbs up with him. They fight on the top rope, blind tag from Frazer as Axiom hits a Spanish Fly then a Phoenix Splash from Frazer gets the 3 count.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Fraxiom won in 8:22

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: Well that was a lot of fun, those two teams meshed well together and we got a really fun sprint style match.

After this break we’ll hear from Tiffany Stratton.

Post break here’s Tiffany. She plays with the crowd then reminds us she beat Poochie at Mania. There might be only one Charlotte Flair, but there’s darn sure only one Tiffany Stratton. Out comes Jade Cargill. Jade talks to the ring and says she came here to be a champion and now that she’s done with Naomi she can put that focus front and center. Tiffany says she should put her money where her mouth is and a ref comes out as we head to break.

Match #2: Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill

The bell rings as we come back, they tie up and then trade go behinds before Jade hits a mat return. Tiffany grabs a side headlock and hangs onto it before running into a shoulder block from Jade. Tiffany avoids a suplex and then rolls up Jade for 2. They circle and Tiffany offers a handshake, Jade tries but Tiffany then grabs a side headlock followed by some rope running until Jade hits an arm drag. Jade hits the ropes and Tiffany hits an arm drag after a bit but Jade then drops her with a backbreaker. Tiffany hits the rope hip attack then fails a basement dropkick and Jade spikes her with a spinebuster for a 2 count. Another spinebuster, sort of, from Jade but again only 2. Tiffany avoids a pump kick then hits her own spinebuster for a 2 count. Handspring back elbow from Tiffany. Some corner work from Tiffany then she hits another handspring back elbow for a 2 count and we head to break.

We come back to them trading strikes, Tiffany with some kicks then a Finlay Roll but she misses the Prettiest Moonsault Ever. Jade counters the cartwheel Alabama Slam with a sit out powerbomb for a near fall. Tiffany avoids a spinebuster then avoids a corner splash but her handspring back elbow is countered and she rolls through Jaded then hits a low dropkick to the seated Jade for a 2 count. Now Tiffany heads up top, Jade jumps up there with her and hits a superplex and both women are down. Tiffany rolls to the apron and here comes Naomi to attack Jade and end the match.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Jade won via disqualification in 10:14

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Decent little match, a few nice athletic spots but both women still benefit a lot from having more experienced dance partners. This was kind of a match just to set up the post match stuff for both Jade and Tiffany.

Naomi posts Jade after the match and screeches a bit then posts her again. Another posting for Jade and Naomi cackles. Tiffany enters the frame and stalks at Naomi who bails then Nia Jax shows up to make things worse and attacks Tiffany from behind. Jax with a leg drop, then an Annihilator to stand tall posing with the belt.

The Guns warm up in the back, and after this break we’ll hear from Jacob Fatu.

Post break here’s the new US champion, Jacob Fatu. Oh look, Solo’s getting to tag along with him, but no sign of Tama Tonga. Solo gets a mic as the crowd chant for Fatu. Solo then asks for love and respect for Fatu. Everyone saw at WrestleMania what Solo already knew, that Fatu is the future of this company. But don’t forget, no one else in his family wanted Fatu here. They all thought he was too big a risk, but Solo changed that and made it all happen. He’s the reason Fatu is champion, he brought him here and took him to the promised land. Fatu is giving Solo some serious side eye and takes the mic from Solo. He says we shouldn’t get this twisted, he told us he was going to win this title, told Solo that the title was coming to the family, and he could have done it with or without Solo. That’s exactly what he did. He knows the title makes him America’s most wanted, and a menace to society, but you better get in where you fit in. Fatu is all gas, no brakes, you know what he means? LA Knight shows up with a mic, he walks and talks to us. He guaranteed that Fatu would eat a BFT and he did, but the rope saved him and allowed Fatu to beat him in the ring. He’s happy to give credit where it’s due to Fatu, but they went back and were told they had a hell of a match. Well Knight only cares about winning and titles, so he wants a rematch right now. Drew McIntyre interrupts this, because we’re in full revolving door segment territory. Drew has a mic as well and talks from the entrance stage, it’s not always easy being Drew McIntyre. Well, personally it is, being tall, jacked, handsome, and with big guns. But professionally he’s been screwed over and over again, but he beat Damian Priest in a violent match at WrestleMania and then thanks Priest for allowing him to embarrass him in front of his family. The next plan was challenging John Cena, but Randy jumped the line despite Drew beating him a few weeks ago. Knight is bored by this. Drew says Cena is a punk now, and Drew wants to fight the baddest champion, and that’s Jacob Fatu. Knight and Drew trade a few generic barbs about prior title runs, then Knight says if Drew thinks he can get a title shot he can get in the ring and prove it. Drew obliges but before things get physical Nick Aldis shows up. He offers to let them have a match one on one tonight and the winner gets a shot at Fatu’s title. Everyone seems happy with that. Much as I don’t care for revolving door segments this one didn’t get out of control and Drew being in the US title scene is a nice addition.

In the back Zelina Vega walks, Byron finds her and asks her about beating Chelsea Green twice ahead of her US title shot tonight. Vega doesn’t have a lot to say, it means a lot to her to get this shot and she wants to bring some Latina heat into her title match. After this break she’ll get a shot at Chelsea Green and the women’s US title.

Zelina Vega heads to the ring, her music still sounds identical to the Smackdown theme and therefore gets no pop. We do get a recap of Vega pinning Chelsea Green with an avalanche Code Red last week to get the pin. After that Chelsea Green heads down with her goons in tow.

Match #3 – Women’s US Title Match: (c) Chelsea Green w/ Alba Fyre and Piper Niven vs. Zelina Vega

Just shy of 27 minutes between matches. Green quickly attacks, Vega fights back and they trade pin attempts. Vega trips up Green but Piper and Fyre distract Vega and they lay into Vega on the floor while Green distracts the ref and we head to break.

We come back to Green and Vega on the top rope, Green wants a superplex but Vega fights that off so Green switches towards a Samoan Drop only for Vega to slip behind her and hit an avalanche German suplex. Vega starts firing up with clotheslines then a reverse elbow and low knee attack in the corner. Vega to the second rope for a Meteora and a near fall. Fyre jumps onto the apron and gets knocked down then Green lands an enziguri, she tries Unpretty Her but Vega counters into a Backstabber then tries a 619 but Piper trips her. The ref saw it though and ejects Piper and Fyre from ringside. Green attacks Vega, but Vega hits a Code Red for the pin and the title.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Zelina Vega won the title in 7:16

Rating: 2 stars

Thoughts: The commercial match hurt this one, and the crowd was pretty down for most of the early going but they did come around by the end. Unfortunately the build to this moment was really lackluster, but Green needed to drop that title at some point and Vega is as good a choice as any to get it.

Vega scoots out of the ring with the belt as Piper and Fyre check on Green.

We get a recap of Carmelo Hayes winning the Andre Battle Royal last week. In the back we see Hayes, Miz, and the Andre trophy. Miz says Miz will go down as the greatest winner of the Andre, and his vision for Hayes is why he sacrificed himself for him. Well he’s got a gift for Hayes, it’s a hideous gold chain with an Andre head as the adornment. This means Hayes wont be denied, and when wearing this he’s the 10th wonder of the world. Miz is inspired by this and wants to go get something off of his chest in the ring, and he tells Hayes to stay back and enjoy this moment as we head to break.

Miz, in a white suit, is in the ring as we come back. If that color scheme didn’t let you know who’s showing up nothing will. Miz says he’s been integral to Mania for years but was left off the card this year. Does he have to remind us he beat John Cena in the main event of Mania? That’s something Cody couldn’t do. Well Cody was champion, so that’s fair. But Rey Mysterio couldn’t come to him, instead he had to go to a guy who’s been here for a couple of weeks? Well then Randy needs an opponent, and instead of him a guy who’s beaten Randy Orton for the title before the people wanted an internet meme. He’s sick of people showing up here and taking opportunities from him. Everyone’s just looking at the ramp. Catchphrase attempt is interrupted by the lights going out, then Aleister Black’s music hits. Black heads to the ring then stares down Miz from a seated position before slowly rising to his feet to some “welcome back” chants. Miz gets annoyed by that only for Black to drill him with Black Mass, then Black sits back down and stares a Miz’s fallen body before heading out.

The Street Profits are warming up in the back, and we’re reminded that our final hour will be commercial free so that TLC match wont be interrupted.

After this break we’ll get Knight vs. Drew.

Post break Byron talks with Bianca Belair in the back, and Belair has some busted fingers. She is proud of the Mania match, she should be. Belair isn’t mad at Iyo Sky, but she knows she and Rhea Ripley will be squaring up again. For now though she’s happy to be on Smackdown once she heals up.

We get a recap of the women’s match and segment from earlier. In the back Naomi walks and Jax finds her, and she tells Naomi to stay out of her way, Naomi warns her to proceed with caution. OK then.

LA Knight heads to the ring for our next match and we head to break again.

Drew is in the ring as we come back.

Match #4: LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre

26 minutes between matches, just a hair over what I consider acceptable. Drew and Knight circle then tie up, Drew then hits a mat return and poses. Another tie up, this time Knight with a trip down and a paint brushing then he poses as they stand off again. Knight grabs a side headlock, then clips out of a back suplex only for Drew to shoulder block him down. Drew hits the ropes but runs into a jumping back elbow then Knight with a back suplex for a 1 count. Cross chop from Drew to take over, they start trading chops but Drew gets the better of that but he gets sent out of the ring. Drew pulls Knight out of the ring but Knight whacks him and they head back into the ring, Knight with punches from the apron but Drew snaps him down over the ropes and follows by knocking him into the barricade. The ref starts counting but Knight beats the 10 count and Drew gets back on offense. Nearly a deadlift brainbuster from Drew but only a 2 count again. Knight fires up with some punches but Drew catches him with a kick out of the corner for another 2 count. Drew is selling his ribs, they’re both selling the damage from Mania and the week before it. They start trading chops again but Drew punches down Knight and stomps away at him. Drew tries a suplex but Knight keeps blocking it until Drew clubs him down. Knight hits a suplex of his own when Drew tried it again and both men are down.

Some punches from Knight as he looks to fire up then a clothesline and a Russian leg sweep. Jumping neckbreaker from Knight gets 2. Headbutt from Drew then a Future Shock DDT attempt but Knight counters that into a jackknife pin for 2. Knight with boots out of the corner then connects with the jump up elbow drop or a near fall. Drew avoids Blunt Force Trauma but gets sent out of the ring. Knight follows him and starts bouncing his head into the announce desk for a bit. They head back into the ring but Solo jumps Knight with a Samoan Spike behind the refs back. Drew sees Solo and seems conflicted but he does set for the Claymore only for Damian Priest to yank Drew out of the ring for the DQ ending.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Drew McIntyre won via disqualification in 9:25

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: I was enjoying that one but the ending and how we got there was a little predictable. Still, Knight and Drew have worked pretty well together in the past and this was no different.

Priest attacks Drew and drives him through the announce table with South of Heaven. As Priest walks off Knight gets in his face about costing him the match only for Fatu to fly in with a suicide dive to both men. Fatu rams Priest into the ring post then sends Knight into the ring steps. Fatu sends both of them back into the ring and drills each man with hip attacks and corner splashes. Double jump moonsualt for Knight, then a hip attack for Priest and another double jump moonsault. Man Fatu is awesome. The Samoan Werewolf poses with the US title over the fallen field as the segment closes.

As the TLC match gets set up we get a recap of the Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns stuff from Monday. I might be the only one but I am profoundly bored by that group and what they’re doing right now.

We see Cena walk in the back and he finds R-Truth. Truth puts over Cena and is happy he won the title and says he’s always here for Cena. Cena just walks away. Jimmy Uso walks over and Truth says Cena is the real world champion and he wants to be just like him when he grows up. Jimmy reminds him that he’s already grown up. Well, that happened. Rare miss from Truth in a segment, but unless that’s setting up him actually aligning with Cena in some capacity it felt weird.

Back to the ring for our main event. The Guns are out first, followed by DIY, then the champion Street Profits.

Match #5 – WWE Tag Team TLC Title Match: (c) Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) vs. DIY (Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano)

Everyone looks up at the belts then things break down with everyone trading hands. Ciampa and Johnny stomp away on Ford and Dawkins then they head to get a ladder. Sabin and Shelley dropkick the ladder onto them and keep them on the floor. The Profits and Guns trade in the ring, then Ciampa and Johnny show up again. Sabin and Shelley get to be in control for a bit and Ciampa takes the Facial. Shelley holds open the ropes and Sabin dives into a chair from Johnny, Johnny then whacks Shelley with the chair as well. Dawkins Pounce’s Ciampa over the announce table then picks up Johnny and rams his head into the ring post. Dawkins gets a ladder in the ring and sets it up. The crowd want tables as Dawkins climbs but Sabin pulls him down and jumps onto his back, Dawkins climbs anyway because he’s a beast but Shelley pulls his leg through the rungs and hits a Dragon Screw leg whip. Both Shelley and Sabin climb now but Johnny breaks that up only to get kicked down by the Guns and rammed into the upright ladder. Ciampa gets into the ring but Shelley and Sabin stomp him down as well then ram him into the ladder. Ford shows up next and he slides under the ladder only to get it shoved into his face. Dawkins shows up and punches down Shelley and Sabin then gets into corner offense on both men, he climbs up top but gets crotched into a tree of woe position. Sabin and Shelley with the double “O Canada” spot, I’m sure Petey Williams smiles back stage. Sabin gets a chair and holds it so Shelley can dropkick it into Dawkins’ face. Ford takes a chair shot, then Sabin with a top rope dropkick to drive the chair into Ford’s head.

Johnny and Ciampa enter the frame again and ram a ladder into Dawkins then brawl with Shelley and Sabin but Ford with his over the corner dive onto the pile of bodies. Shelley is selling the heck out of his arm after that one. Ford gets another ladder into the ring and sets it up, it’s off center though and as he climbs Ciampa shows up and climbs with him then they trade punches on the ladder. Johnny has another ladder set up and climbs as well, all three men reach for the belts but can’t quite reach so Johnny hits a diving Flatliner to take out Ford. Ciampa nearly grabs the belts but Dawkins pulls him down and drops him with a right hand. Dawkins starts climbing, Johnny climbs the ladder beside that one and Dawkins picks him up for a Big Ending off the ladder. I think Dawkins calls it The Silencer apparently but it’s a Big Ending. Ciampa starts climbing but Sabin climbs opposite him and Dawkins shoves the ladder over, but Sabin balances on the top rope as Shelley then disposes of Dawkins. Ciampa shows up with a chair and handles both Sabin and Shelley with it. Johnny’s got a chair as well, Ciampa wraps a chair around Shelley’s neck then Johnny hits it like a baseball with another chair. Ciampa suplexes Sabin onto an upright chair then Dawkins gets abused with chairs from both Johnny and Ciampa.

The chairs are set up back to back by Johnny and Dawkins fights off being double suplexed onto it. Ford breaks things up as well then Johnny takes an Arrival from Dawkins onto the chairs he set up. Dawkins and Ford with the Dudley “Get the tables” spot to a big pop as they get a table into the ring. Ciampa pulls Dawkins off the apron as Ford sets up the table near a corner. Ford superkicks Ciampa that sends him onto the shoulders of Dawkins, then Ford with the Doomsday diving Blockbuster onto the pile of bodies on the floor. Sick little spot. Ford gets a fake leg from a fan and whacks Johnny with it before handing it back to the fan. Now a ladder is bridged between the ring and barricade and Ciampa rams Ford into it. Shelley is fighting with Johnny by a table set up on the floor. Ciampa attacks Shelley while Sabin whacks Ford with a chair and sets him on a table on the floor. Ford gets rammed into a table as Ciampa keeps moving the furniture around and sets it up on the floor. Shelley bounces Johnny off the ring steps as Ciampa gets set on one of the tables. Sabin up top, and Splashes Dawkins through a table. Ford then hits the ropes and hits a sick leaping Swanton over the top rope onto Ciampa through the table. Ford is an athletic freak man.

There’s still a table set up in front of the commentary position and the bridged ladder, and a table in the ring. Ford kicks Johnny in the ring then climbs up top only for Ciampa to pull him onto the apron where they trade kicks. Ciampa with a boot then he picks up Ford for an Air Raid Crash through the bridged ladder. That had to suck. Ciampa tells Johnny to climb, Johnny does climb but Shelley cuts him off. Johnny punches at both Shelley and Sabin, then One Final Beat attempted through the table but Sabin blocks and kicks him into the ring post. Sabin pulls Johnny into Skull and Bones position on the table and Shelley hits a plancha to complete the move and they’re all down. Ciampa is crawling to the ladder and begins pulling himself up it, he looks clear but here are Shelley and Sabin to pull the ladder away and Ciampa hangs from the belt, so they whack him with chairs and move the table under him. Dawkins is on a ladder and Spears Ciampa through the table!

Sabin and Shelley are still standing and clear the table space then move the ladder into position, Shelley starts climbing while Sabin looks to play goal tender but here’s Johnny with a chair to take both of them out. Johnny starts climbing, Sabin climbs up with him to halt that and they trade punches up there. Sabin knocks Johnny down and grabs at the belts but Ford jumps onto the ladder, knocks Sabin down but Johnny yanks Ford down through the runs and superkicks him. Again Johnny climbs, looks clear but Sabin climbs yet again and now Ford climbs the side of the ladder to shove both men off and Ford is all clear so he gets the belts to retain.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Street Profits retained the titles in 23:01

Rating: 5 stars

Thoughts: Heck of a car crash style match, all three teams came here to prove a point and prove it they did. They cleared almost every match from Mania with that one. For a free TV match that was great and that puts it up to 5 for me. Serious kudos to all six men, they turned in something pretty darn great.

The Profits pose on the ladder with the belts, then celebrate as we get some highlights from the match. They move to celebrate with the fans as more highlights play then the episode comes to a close.