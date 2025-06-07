Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 6.06.25  

Alright everyone, it’s time for WWE Smackdown and the go home show for this years Money in the Bank event. To that end all of the MITB participants, both male and female, will be on the show tonight. So I imagine we’ll get some multi-person tags out of this that are super safe or really really long revolving door promo segments. I’m sure we’ll also get another confrontation featuring John Cena, Logan Paul, Cody Rhodes, and Jey Uso while they hype up their tag team match for tomorrow. There’s still tension brewing between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu, Damian Priest still wants a shot at Fatu’s US title, Giulia is eyeing Zelina Vega’s women’s US title for after she doesn’t win MITB, and the tag team scene is still trying to get in order now that the chaos of the Wyatt Sicks have fully descended onto Smackdown. Rey Fenix is looking to halt his recent skid and with Penta in the house a Lucha Brothers reunion seems likely. Charlotte Flair was MIA last week but she could show up this week and stir up trouble with Jade Cargill or Nia Jax after those two failed to qualify for MITB as well. Drew McIntyre seems to be enjoying a little bit of time off after the cage match with Priest so I don’t expect him back until after MITB. Aleister Black could punk out Miz again, Miz and Carmelo Hayes are starting to have some points of friction between them in their alliance, Shinsuke Nakamura is still a non-factor, and we still haven’t seen Randy Orton since his loss to John Cena in St. Louis at Backlash. That’s the preamble, so let’s get to the action.

Commentary welcome us to Bakersfield, California for the event. We see some wrestlers arrive including Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Stephanie Vaquer, and Naomi among others. Seth Rollins and company are here to make everything worse, they walk to the ring because who doesn’t want to start a wrestling show with one of his recycled long winded monologues?

Rollins, Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed all head to the ring. The crowd is cheering this hypothetically heel faction, nice work guys. Brief chants for CM Punk but that dies out pretty quickly. Rollins does the same promo he’s done for a decade, frankly it’s not worth transcribing. Blah blah power, blah blah revolutionary, blah blah Money in the Bank. He gets a mild amount of heat by saying Roman Reigns isn’t here and can’t hear the fans. That heat goes away quickly. Rollins says anyone standing in their way suffers the same fate as everyone who’s already stood in their way. He begs for heat by bringing up Roman again, doesn’t work this time. He promises to drag us into the future, where he’s got a longer time on top than Hogan and puts over even fewer people. Solo Sikoa comes out to interrupt this, because him speaking is clearly going to save us. Solo’s got Jacob Fatu and JC Mateo with him. Heyman hides behind his new goons while his old goons get into the ring. Solo does have a mic as all six men square up, moderate “Fatu” chants break out. Seth and Solo go back and forth, Solo leaning into some comedic aspects is helping him a lot these days as his delivery feels more intentionally comic. Solo asks if Bron is Jey Uso and Reed is an honorary Uce, he fixates on Reed briefly given that they went to War Games together. Oh and Rollins has a fake wise man too. Rollins tries to be intimidating, Solo rightly laughs him off then says he’s the one winning the briefcase tomorrow. Rollins asks if Solo is threatened by Bron being the future that Solo isn’t, or that Reed could fight him? But really Solo should be worried that Fatu would rather stab Solo in the back than have his back. Rollins tries to egg Fatu into speaking. Fatu has no response. Rollins says he’s a little threatened by a Fatu in this ring, but not Solo. Solo tosses his mic away and the jacket comes off, everyone stares down and we get a decent pop for Fatu and Bron going face to face. No blows are thrown and Rollins leads his goons away. Jimmy Uso then attacks JC from behind and we head to break with JC and Jimmy up after the break.

Match #1: Jimmy Uso vs. JC Mateo w/ Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu

Joined in progress as we come back to broadcast. Jimmy lays in some corner chops then tries a 10 punch but JC interrupts that only to take a kick from the apron. Jimmy up top and hits a crossbody for a 1 count. JC fights off a rest hold and hits an exploder suplex. Solo tries to talk Jimmy into rejoining him. JC hits a back suplex then grabs a chin lock. Jimmy fights free but runs into a back elbow. Some chops from JC but then Jimmy starts fighting back and knocks JC out of the ring. Jimmy with a suicide dive that connects. Solo again does the sell job on Jimmy but Jimmy isn’t interested. Back in the ring Jimmy goes up top, Solo distracts him long enough for JC to land a dropkick which sends Jimmy to the floor and sends us to picture in picture.

A little ringside brawling from JC then they head into the ring. Some control work from JC, nothing interesting, then he lines up a hip attack which connects. Some headlock work from JC now as he keeps Jimmy grounded. That’s the state of things as we come back, Jimmy then fights free with a jawbreaker only for JC to floor him with a clothesline and hit a standing moonsault. Corner work from JC but then Jimmy comes back with a Samoan Drop to cut off JC’s momentum. Some punches from Jimmy then a headbutt and superkick. JC avoids a Samoan Drop but Jimmy lands an enziguri. Jimmy goes up top for a Whisper in the Wind and a 2 count. JC blocks a hip attack then hits his misdirection back suplex for a 2 count of his own. Jimmy with a boot out of the corner then a few superkicks and a Spear. Jimmy goes up top, Solo distracts the ref then Fatu heads to the apron for more distraction, of course this results in JC accidentally running into him then getting rolled up by Jimmy for the 3 count.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Jimmy Uso won in 11:20 shown

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Mostly acceptable but a bit slow, JC is still getting the crowd acclimated to him and his work while Jimmy is perpetually treading water.

Post match JC yells at Fatu for costing him the match and Fatu walks off on his own.

Zelina Vega walks in the back and finds Giulia. Vega wants to make something clear to Giulia, she’s worked hard for the women’s US title and if Giulia wants the belt she’ll have to take it from her cold dead hands. Giulia finds those terms acceptable.

Back to the ring and here’s Piper Niven for a No Holds Barred match and we head to break.

Post break we find Jacob Fatu walking in the back, he finds Damian Priest. Priest knows what Fatu is going through, but regardless of that he’s letting Fatu know he’s coming for that title. Fatu is down, and warns him that if he doesn’t take of his business he’s heading to the back of the line.

Back to the ring and here’s Zelina Vega.

Match #2 – Bakersfield Brawl Match: Piper Niven w/ Alba Fyre and Chelsea Green vs. Zelina Vega

So no DQ or count out for this one. Piper shoves Vega around for a bit and Vega powders then goes under the ring for a kendo stick which she whacks Piper with. A few more kendo shots before Piper catches it and headbutts Vega. Vega gets the stick back and hits Piper again then follows up with a Codebreaker and a 2 count. It’s Piper’s turn to powder as the crowd want tables, Green doesn’t want those. Vega with a double stomp to the back of Piper on the floor, then she tries a hurricanrana but Piper stalls that and then drops Vega face first onto the apron. Piper with a crossbody into the side of the ring and that sends us to break.

Piper is still in control as we come back. There’s a chair and some chain lengths in the ring. Piper with some chain work to choke Vega then kicks her into the bottom buckle. The jacket comes off for Piper and she gets a chair, oh there’s two of them in the ring, and she sets it up then Vega counters a Piper Driver onto it with a DDT but Piper rolls out of the ring to avoid being pinned. Vega with a moonsault onto Piper, Fyre, and Green on the floor. Back in the ring Vega goes up top but Piper swats her then climbs up with her for a superplex, Vega fights that off then hits an avalanche Code Red and Fyre has to break up the pin. Fyre and Green pull Vega out of the ring and attack her. Piper tells Fyre to get a table, the table goes into the ring as Piper spikes Vega with a Piper Driver on the floor. The table is set up in the ring now and Piper sends Vega back into the ring then sets her on it. Piper climbs the ropes but here’s Giulia to take out Green and Fyre, that allows Vega to try a powerbomb but she hits it with a kendo stick assist from Giulia and Vega then pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Zelina Vega won in 10:45

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: Decent hardcore match, Giulia’s help was an interesting call and mostly serves only to keep Green and company from looking like total buffoons losing basically a 3 on 1 handicap match. Vega might finally get out of the Chelsea Green orbit, plus her and Giulia might be pretty good.

Post match Giulia celebrates briefly with Vega then headbutts her and spikes her with a Northern Lights Bomb.

In the back we see Jey Uso, he talks with Cody Rhodes. Jey is a little banged up but mostly good. Jimmy comes over and he and Jey talk for a bit. Jey will worry about tomorrow tomorrow, for now he’s focused on Cena and Logan.

Aleister Black video, he convinced himself that LA Knight wouldn’t be cheap and steal from him like he did. That doesn’t sit well with Black. Now he wants to take away all the security Knight has, no third man, no relaxed rules, just one on one. If Knight wins then Black will shake his hand and admit defeat. We’ll get that match after this break.

Post break commentary run down the schedule for Money in the Bank and the associated events then LA Knight heads to the ring. Knight gets a mic and wants to talk to us. It’s that time of year again, Money in the Bank season. He’s done some math on this, this is his third MITB ladder match in a row, the crowd think third times the charm but Knight isn’t happy with that. He looks at the other five guys and names them, he likes Penta and knows he’ll do crazy stuff. We’ve got Andrade, lesser pop, another guy who will do anything to climb the ladder. But after those two guys, guys he respects a bit, we get to the goon side of things. We get to El Grande Americano Gable, mixed reaction to that one. Dummy number 2 is Solo, moderate boos for that, and Knight feels the same way. He’s happy to drop Solo on his head one more time. That brings us to Rollins, someone Knight hasn’t interacted with a lot. Rollins has been here and done that, but Knight is the hottest thing in WWE and can’t be burned. And tonight he’s got to deal with Alesiter Black. Black had a shot at the match, and Knight gets it because the briefcase is a big deal, but he didn’t steal from Black he just won a match. Well now Black is set to get his feelings hurt again, and tomorrow he can watch Knight climb the ladder and win the match. Odd promo from Knight, he seemed out of sorts in the early going. Anyway that brings out Black and we’ll get that match after this break.

Match #3: LA Knight vs. Aleister Black

Bell rings as we come back. Some rope running early but both men engage in some counters and pin attempts but neither can find much until they both avoid each others finishers and we get a stand off. They tie up and jockey for position but neither man finds an edge until they finally slow in a corner and we get a clean break. They trade shoves then Black with a headlock takeover. Knight fights up to his feet then lands a back elbow as Black hit the ropes. Suplex from Knight gets a 1 count. Black fights back with a kick then blocks a DDT and kicks Knight in the head. Knight fights back with a clothesline for a 1 count. Jawbreaker from Black then some strikes and a knee to the head in the corner for a 1 count. More kicks from Black as he works to keep Knight on the back foot, then he hits a snap suplex for a 2 count. Knight tries some punches but Black counters with a combination then a sliding knee strike, but when he tries a springboard moonsault Knight shoves him to the floor and both men spill out of the ring as we head to break.

Black hits a springboard moonsault as we come back, that gets a 2 count. The crowd think this is awesome, must have been some nice stuff during the break. Both men avoid finishers then Knight lands a jumping neckbreaker then a pop up power slam. Knight with the hop up elbow drop, Black tries to kick him in response but Knight sees it and counters looking for an inverted Attitude Adjustment but Black avoids that and lands strikes then a boot. Knight blocks a moonsault and this time hits his very weak/safe Burning Hammer. Black rolls out of the ring but here’s Rollins to Stomp Knight and get the match thrown out.

OFFICIAL RESULT: LA Knight won via disqualification in 10:09

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: These two traded some nice counters and I imagine without the commercial this was pretty good. The ending was kind of obvious as neither man really could take a clean loss right now. Still, a pretty nice taste of what these two might do down the line.

Black blocks a second Stomp, Rollins backs down but here’s Bron Breakker to Spear Black into the ground. Rollins tosses Black and Knight then gets a senton from Reed. Bron with a Spear to Knight as well.

We get a video from Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis, they talk about the layout for King and Queen of the Ring which will culminate is Saudi Arabia at Night of Champions plus the tournament winners will get world title shots at SummerSlam on whatever brand they come from.

Jade Cargill gets some Byron time in the back, she’ll be in the Queen of the Ring tournament and she’ll take gold at SummerSlam. Naomi’s name is brought up and Byron asks if Jade and Bianca Belair are cool. Charlotte Flair interrupts to say she should choose her friends more carefully. There’s only one queen in WWE. Tiffany Stratton wanders by the peasants and chuckles at them as she heads to the ring and we head to break.

Post break we get a Legado del Fantasma video. They speak subtitled Spanish to put over Worlds Collide. Escobar has a plan, a simple one, they will prove once and for all that they own the world of Lucha Libre. They will remove Psycho Clown, Pagano, and the third Dr. Wagner in front of their people.

In the back Byron talks with Chad Gable along with the Julis and Brutus Creed. Gable will be wrestling El hijo del Vikingo tomorrow for the AAA mega championship, and if Gable beats Vikingo he’ll have won the most prestigious title in all of lucha libre. Andrade wanders over to chuckle at this and speaks some Spanish at Gable who understands. Penta shows up, big pop, to join in the Spanish and make fun of Gable. Gable is moderately offended and everyone stares down so Nick Aldis comes over to calm things down. We can get Andrade and Penta vs. the Creed brothers. I wouldn’t have done that, the last time the Creeds wrestled someone before a PPV they injured Rey Mysterio.

Tiffany Stratton heads to the ring then gets a mic. She reminds us that she won MITB last year and became the “it” girl of WWE, now every single woman tomorrow will be trying to follow her game plan. Every woman tomorrow is championship material, but whoever wins the briefcase will have their world revolve around Tiffany. Rhea Ripley comes out to take minor exception with Tiffany’s words. Ripley takes her time getting to the ring then gets a mic of her own to mention she’s never been in MITB before because she never had to. So she doesn’t know what it’s like to win the briefcase, but she’s very familiar with what it feels like to be champion and she misses that feeling. That brings out Stephanie Vaquer to start the entrances for our next match, she’s followed by Alexa Bliss and we head to break.

Post break Naomi is most of the way to the ring. She’s followed by Roxanne Perez then Giulia.

Match #4 – Trios Match: Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer, and Alexa Bliss vs. Naomi, Giulia, and Roxanne Perez

27 minutes between matches. Giulia and Vaquer start us off, Vaquer quickly tries a surfboard but Giulia counters then they hit the ropes with Vaquer lands an arm drag. They trade roll ups then Vaquer lands a back kick and teases the Devil’s Kiss but Giulia counters into a Curb Stomp for a 2 count. Naomi tags in now and wants her own Devils Kiss but Vaquer counters into a roll up then she threatens the Devils Kiss but Bliss and Ripley this time play defense so she can land it. The heels powder so Vaquer chases Naomi and sends her back in to the ring but Naomi drops her onto the middle rope. Some corner work from Naomi then Perez and Giulia get in some cheap shots. Perez tags in as commentary bring up that Vaquer is working here, Worlds Collide, and Money in the Bank. Giulia tags back in to hit a suplex. Naomi back in as the crowd want Ripley in. Ripley avoids a cheap shot but that means she’s not free to tag when Vaquer does so Bliss gets to run wild for a bit on the hot tag. Perez tags in but Bliss dropkicks Naomi in a short tree of woe position. Bliss to the apron and jumps onto Naomi and Giulia but here’s Perez to ram Bliss into the ring steps and send us picture in picture.

Perez works to keep Bliss grounded then tags in Giulia. Giulia chops away at Bliss then boots her down. Second rope dropkick from Giulia then Naomi tags back in. Naomi with a front headlock to slow things down. Some more quick tags from the heels to keep Bliss down then Perez hits a suplex. We come back as Naomi tags in to keep control over Bliss. The crowd want Ripley, Bliss avoids a corner attack and reaches for a tag but Naomi kicks Vaquer in the head to block the tag. Bliss then is able to spike Naomi with a DDT and Ripley gets the hot tag. Perez tags in as well but Ripley just runs over her and Giulia. Fall away slam to Perez then a boot to Naomi. Perez tries to fight back but Ripley is too strong for her and hits her with a thrust kick then a Razor’s Edge and running kick but Naomi breaks up the pin. Vaquer dropkicks Naomi, Giulia disposes of Vaquer but Bliss drills Giulia with Sister Abigail’s DDT. Ripley then tries Riptide but Perez counters into a DDT and both women are down. Naomi declines the tag and just walks off, she’s not about this. Perez is alone with Bliss, Vaquer and Ripley to take moves from all of them then a Riptide from Ripley to end things.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, and Stephanie Vaquer won in 12:02

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: House show style match but in particular Vaquer and Giulia added a little extra weight to the meat of the match while Ripley just did clean up duty. Overall a fun enough match to preview the MITB ladder match.

Post match all three women look up at the briefcase then stare down each other but no physicality breaks out.

That sends us to the back where Solo is trying to talk sense to JC but JC doesn’t trust Fatu. Solo says everything’s OK as long as they fall in line with Solo’s vision. Solo knows Fatu loves him, and he says Fatu isn’t that bright so just let Solo handle the man who’s all gas and no brains. We see Fatu was behind a door and heard that, Fatu is pissed and we head to break.

Post break we get a Wyatt Sicks video, grief is not linear and doesn’t heal with time. It’s a festering wound that opens over and over again with the echoes of what isn’t there anymore. All you can do is accept what you can’t change. Bo has watched the tag team division, the trust and loyalty. But is that bond unbreakable? From their loss they’ve become a family, a ship unshaken by the storm. Everyone wanted to forget about them, ignore them, well they’ve returned not for nostalgia or closure but to rip open the wound of apathy then take what is owed. The time for repentance has passed, this is condemnation, and they will not be forgotten. OK then.

We see that all the tag teams saw that. DIY doesn’t like that. Bickering ensues as they want to know who provoked the Wyatts. The Profits try to rally the troops, and call themselves the real boogeymen around here. Fraxiom are both upset about losing their title shot a few weeks ago, but they’re undefeated on Smackdown and will teach the Wyatt’s a lesson. The Guns and DIY trade barbs, and the Guns will take the fight to the Wyatts. DIY then just head off while Nick Aldis laments things.

Commentary run down the Worlds Collide card as well as Money in the Bank.

Penta heads to the ring for our next match and we head to break.

Andrade is heading to the ring as we come back. American Made come out after and get dived onto. We get some ringside brawling until Andrade tosses Brutus into the ring and things start.

Match #5 – Tag Team Match: Penta and Andrade vs. Creed Brothers (Julius and Brutus) w/ Chad Gable

Andrade with a back elbow to Julius then some knees to him in the corner and knees for Brutus as well. Penta tags in and hits headstand kicks to both men. Penta punches away at Julius then Brutus clubs Penta down. Julius tags in, Penta chops away at both of them. Kick to Brutus then Andrade tags in and whacks Julius. Andrade up top but Julius jumps off of Brutus to knee Andrade then he hits a gutwrench throw. Belly to belly throw from Julius then he tags in Brutus who hits a standing moonsault and sends us picture in picture.

Brutus and Julius work to keep Andrade down and isolated. Corner work to Andrade then Julius hits a sliding clothesline. Brutus tags in and keeps Andrade down with strikes. Headlock from Brutus as we come back. Andrade turns a back suplex into a crossbody but Julius tags in quickly and tries to stop Andrade but he eats an enziguri then Penta tags in. Penta gets to run wild including a Backstabber which leads to Brutus breaking up the pin. Brutus gets tossed then Julius takes a superkick. Penta up but Gable gets in a cheap shot but here’s El Hijo del Vikingo to attack Gable and they fight into the crowd. Back in the ring Penta thrust kicks Julius then Andrade clears Brutus with a spinning back elbow. One for Julius to set up Penta for the Canadian Destroyer and the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Penta and Andrade won in 7:56

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Decent little match, Penta is over like rover and Andrade remains under appreciated.

Post match here’s Seth Rollins and his goons again. They circle the ring then charge and the numbers get the better of Andrade and Penta. Bron with a Spear to Andrade then Penta takes a senton from Reed. Bad Stomp to Andrade, then a better one to Penta. Andrade gets tossed out of the ring and Reed then hits Penta with a Tsunami. That sends us to break.

Post break Paul Heyman has a mic while Rollins and goons hang out. Two of these in one episode is just punishing to the viewer. Heyman doesn’t understand why we’d boo the future. He runs down the things they’ve done and calls this group the destiny of WWE. We can sit and boo but tomorrow Rollins wins MITB again, and then he’ll become champion whenever he feels like it. Rollins as champion will propel WWE into a future that’s his own vision. And the greatest honor of Heyman’s life will be introducing Rollins as champion. This is interrupted by Cody Rhodes, maybe the only person in Rollins’ entire WWE run who was potentially better for having worked with him. Frankly I’d rather it was Cena coming out to laugh at Rollins but that’s just me. Before anything comes of Cody getting in the ring the world heavyweight champion Jey Uso comes through the crowd. Rollins just leaves as Jey plays with the crowd during his entrance and his flunkies follow while we head to break.

We come back to Cody and Jey both having mics, Cody asks what we want to talk about. We could talk about MITB, or the venue, or Jey Uso, or their opponents John Cena and Logan Paul. Last week Cena insulted them, calling Cody desperate. The dueling “let’s go Cena, Cena sucks” chants interrupt him for a bit but when he gets back on track he says it was bold of Cena to claim someone else was desperate when Cena has been begging for forgiveness or showing up on streamers shows. At Mania 41 he threw away years of good will to get a record title number. Jey says we’ve got a “yeet-down” on Saturday. Thank you for your contributions. That brings out John Cena, now in Laker themed attire for a limited time only. Cena slowly points at the announcer so he does the usual Cena introduction. As that’s happening Logan Paul shows up to punch down Jey then Cena blasts Cody with the belt. Attitude Adjustment to Jey, Paulverizer to Cody then Logan up top for a Frog Splash. Frog Splash for Jey as well. Cena gets a mic now and says no one is coming to save us. He’s been saying this for half of the year, the dream of what the WWE is will be ruined. We had two Rollins promos tonight man, we’re already there. Cena will take the WWE title away and Logan will take the heavyweight title. The last real champion and the moment maker, the inevitable future face of WWE and future world heavyweight champion Logan Paul. They both pose with belts then Cena sends Cody back into the ring for another Attitude Adjustment. Logan sends Jey back into the ring then follows and clocks Jey with a right hand. “We want Truth” chants, Cena “you can’t handle the truth” well if you want our truth it’s staring you in the face and there’s nothing you or anyone who fights for you can do about it. The hypocrites chant for truth when they’re all just pathetic liars. More “we want Truth” chants, and Cena reminds us that’s why we’re losers. This is Cena’s last time in Bakersfield, so remember it and the words that winners write history. Your future champion and last real champion pose side by side to end the episode.