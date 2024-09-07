Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 9.6.24  

Well it’s Friday so it’s time for another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight is the last episode of Smackdown on Fox, it’s moving to USA next week. Since there’s a new broadcast home next week expect some announcements about bouts for that episode, and I wouldn’t be shocked to see a WWE title match set for the big USA debut. To that end WWE champion Cody Rhodes will be in the building tonight and will address Solo Sikoa. Solo’s been making noise about challenging for the belt again and Cody vs. Solo is a big enough deal to main event the debut on that network. The Bloodline will be in 8 man tag action as they take on the Street Profits and DIY, really they should just send Jacob Fatu out to do it by himself and leave the dross in the back but I doubt that’s the direction things will take. Bayley will take on Tiffany Stratton tonight, but the Smackdown women’s side of things looks kind of barren with Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill as women’s tag team champs. Generic Euro douche gimmick Giovanni Vinci will debut tonight, Nick Aldis is set to make an announcement about Carmelo Hayes and Andrade, Randy Orton is done moonlighting on RAW and should be back soon if not tonight, Kevin Owens is in a bit of limbo after his WWE title match, A-Town Down Under continue to tease breaking up, and we still haven’t seen AJ Styles or Shinsuke Nakamura in quite some time. Well that’s the preamble folks, we’re slowly building towards Bad Blood next month so it’s time to get some of those stories up and running and let’s see how things play out tonight.

There’s the usual montage of people arriving and doing backstage stuff, then we get a recap of Bash in Berlin focusing on Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens.

Michael Cole and Corey Graves are on commentary and welcome us to the final Fox episode.

WWE champion Cody Rhodes comes out to get the show going proper. Cody plays with the crowd a bit then welcomes Michael Cole back to calling Smackdown, and the “Michael Cole” chant is not a thing I ever expected. But Cody knows he’s likely to be interrupted, and before that happens he’d just like to extend an invitation to the Bloodline. That will in fact bring out Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Botchy McGee, and the next big thing Jacob Fatu. Solo gets a mic and gets into the ring alone while the others wait at the bottom of the ramp. He asks if Cody is done, but the usual “We want Roman” chant interrupts Solo but ultimately Solo asks if Cody will defend the title against him. Everyone knows that Solo should be champion if not for Roman Reigns. Solo thinks that means he deserves a rematch. Cody says there should be a WWE title match next week, and says he should defend against a man who stepped out from the shadow of a Tribal Chief trying to keep him down, a premier athlete, he’s not talking to Solo, he’s talking to Jacob Fatu. Fatu does get to the ring apron where Solo stares at him, Fatu yells that he loves Solo and that Solo is his tribal chief then hops off the apron. Cody figures it was worth a shot, he’s crazy to want to wrestle any of them, then says while the Bloodline revolves around Solo but the WWE universe revolves around the WWE title. Maybe one day Cody will look up at the lights but it wont be next week. Solo says they’re on for next week, but how about right now? The brawl is about to be on but the Street Profits and DIY come from behind Cody to even the odds, only for Nick Aldis to tell everyone to back up and simmer down. The crowd wants the fight. Aldis knows everyone wants to fight, and they can in the main event which is already booked, but not before that. As for next week, Aldis confirms Cody vs. Solo for the title, but the numbers game is getting old and bad for business. So next weeks title match will be in a steel cage. Solo still doesn’t have a voice for his character and honestly the sooner Roman ends this the better for him to try and find himself without this much spotlight and pressure.

In the back Pretty Deadly and Tiffany Stratton are preparing, then Nia Jax walks in and Pretty Deadly run off. Jax and Tiffany talk about how Tiffany might have cashed in on Jax, Tiffany deflects and blames Chelsea Green then asks if Jax will be in her corner tonight. Jax says she’ll be there and help Tiffany just like Tiffany helped her last week.

To the ring and Bayley heads out, she’ll take on Tiffany Stratton after this break.

Post break here comes Tiffany Stratton to a pretty big pop. No sign of Nia Jax yet.

Match #1: Tiffany Stratton vs. Bayley

They tie up and Tiffany pushes Bayley into a corner but Bayley shoves her after a clean break. Another tie up and Bayley transitions to a School Boy for 2. Some arm work from Bayley but Tiffany counters into her own arm wringer and Bayley heads through the ropes to break the hold. Bayley back to the arm of Tiffany but Tiffany slams her down by the hair. Bayley off the second rope for an arm drag then sliding clothesline for a 2 count. A little misdirection then Bayley heads up top again but Tiffany stops her then they wrestle around on the apron with Tiffany landing a knee then a dropkick to the seated Bayley on the apron and we head to break.

Bayley fights back with strikes as we come back but Tiffany slams her back down by the hair. Handspring back elbow from Tiffany then she misses a running double stomp but trips Bayley into the ropes only to run into a body block. Bayley misses a German suplex and Tiffany hits another dropkick then a corner hip attack for a 2 count. Tiffany slams Bayley’s arm into the ring post a few times, then gets slammed into the ring post herself by Bayley. Bayley then hits a suplex on the floor. Back in the ring Bayley with a clothesline then a back suplex and a running knee but all for a 2 count. Bayley goes up for an elbow drop, which connects for a near fall. Nia Jax wanders down to ringside and talks at Bayley then Tiffany hits the cartwheel Alabama Slam for a 2 count. Bayley hits the Bayley to Belly but her left arm is still messed up and she can’t make a cover. Tiffany and Jax trade words then Bayley with a suicide dive to Jax, that was uncalled for. Back in the ring Tiffany grabs a backslide for a visual pin but the ref was distracted by Jax and Bayley then hits the Rose Plant to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Bayley won in 10:11

Rating: 2 stars

Thoughts: This didn’t quite click for me, I’m not sure what felt off about this one but it felt a little restrained. The fact that Bayley is kind of an afterthought hurts engagement, then having Tiffany lose as well just feels odd. The Jax and Tiffany interactions are interesting but I’m not sure who’s supposed to be cheered, the crowd is more with Tiffany but the character interactions and presentation feel a little muddled.

In the back Kevin Owens finds Grayson Waller and Austin Theory. Theory and Waller talk a lot and Owens calls them idiots, and morons, then says he and Cody are fine like Waller and Theory. In fact they’re such good friends and so good with each other they wont mind being in a match right? Like Wayne Gretzke said “tonight’s a great night for a triple threat match” and Owens heads out to find Nick Aldis and make that match. Theory isn’t sure Gretzke ever said that as Owens tells Waller to get a different shirt already.

In the back Giovanni Vinci walks, he’ll be in action next against Apollo Crews.

Post break we get a Legado del Fantasma video, Santos Escobar runs them down for being happy about winning last week. Escobar advises them to not be surprised by success, this should be part of who they are not something they find. Everything is falling into place and Smackdown will be their turf. OK then.

To the ring, Giovanni Vinci has new music to go along with his track suit. The music at least drowns out the lack of reaction.

Match #2: Apollo Crews vs. Giovanni Vinci

Apollo got the jobber entrance. Vinci took too long getting his sweat suit off and Apollo grabs a crucifix pin for the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Apollo Crews on in :05

Rating: DUD

Thoughts: Well, that was certainly a thing that happened and took up air time.

In the back Chelsea Green complains to Nick Aldis but Michin walks in and they bicker then Michin wants a match. Green tries to beg off, but Aldis confirms the match so Green and Piper Niven storm off.

Kevin Owens heads to the ring, that triple threat match will be up after this break.

Post break Austin Theory and Grayson Waller come out together.

Match #3 – Triple Threat Match: Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory vs. Grayson Waller

Apparently Owens is 1-10 in triple threat matches in WWE. Owens tosses both men out of the ring then hits an apron cannonball senton onto both of them on the floor. Owens starts bashing Theory around the barricades, then some for Waller as well before Owens clears the announce table. That delay allows Waller and Theory to shove Owens into a barricade then Waller gets out a table and sets it up as Owens lays out Theory. Waller punches Owens but Owens then powerbombs Waller through the table. That sends us to break.

We come back to Owens and Theory fighting in the ring with Owens getting the better of things then stomping away at Theory. Theory fights back with a running elbow. Owens hits a DDT to put Theory down for a bit, Waller is still down on the floor after that powerbomb. Theory and Owens resume punching and Owens out strikes Theory then lands a kick and a clothesline then a running senton. Corner cannonball senton from Owens connects then Owens heads up top and hits a Swanton Bomb for a near fall as Waller breaks up the pin. Waller with some blows to Owens but Owens then clocks Waller with an elbow. Theory hits a rolling blockbuster on Owens but Waller tries the pin and Theory pulls him out of it. Waller and Theory begin arguing, they seem to get back on the same page to put Owens on the top rope and set for a double superplex but even two men cannot superplex Owens, he punches both of them then hits the noggin knocker. Waller rolls out of the ring as Theory heads back up with Owens but Owens catches him with a second rope Final Roll and Waller breaks up the pin. Waller puts Owens up top but you cannot superpelx Owens who hits Waller with the avalanche Fisherman’s Buster and now it’s Theory who breaks up the pin. Theory calls for his finish, but Owens fights if off only for Owens to get shoved into Waller then Owens hits a Stunner on Theory to get the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Kevin Owens won in 9:44

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Good enough triple threat match, it was fun enough but this tension between Waller and Theory feels like it’s losing steam rather than gaining it.

Immediately post match Waller attacks Owens, Owens disposes of Waller but Theory hits him with A-Town Down then Waller with a rolling Flatliner and the douchebags stand tall.

We get a recap of the Andrade and Carmelo Hayes series thus far. They’ve had really good TV matches thus far.

In the back LA Knight walks, he’ll be talking to us after this break.

Post break commentary puts over the time they all spent on Fox and thanks everyone who made the last five years wonderful for everyone. That leads to a video package about Smackdown’s time on Fox.

Back to the broadcast and here comes LA Knight. Knight gets a mic and wants to talk to us. He brings up having a couple of successful title defenses, then about going from DC to Berlin to now Edmonton, and no matter where you go everyone’s gunning for his US title. But nobody is taking this from him because he wont let them. Carmelo Hayes interrupts this with his own mic, and Hayes says bragging about two defenses is pathetic, if anything Hayes should be bragging for carrying this show for weeks. All Knight’s been doing is run his mouth. He’s got two wins over Andrade and feels he’s next in line. Knight brings up that in 30 days he’s had as many defenses as Logan Paul had in his entire run. Knight doesn’t care about match of the night, he cares about winning which is why he’s champ while Hayes isn’t. Andrade is going to join things now, and he tells Hayes to calm down. He knows Hayes has beaten him, but Andrade has already beaten him twice. Knight interrupts and says he’s a busy man, he doesn’t have time for this so if they want to argue about this then fine they can fight over who gets dropped on their head next. Andrade says the US title was his, Knight emphasizes the past tense. Some Spanish from Andrade which Knight objects to. Things get a little physical between all three men now and Andrade boots down Hayes only to eat a Blunt Force Trauma from Knight. Hayes trash talks Andrade for that, and Knight doesn’t care for his attitude so Hayes gets a Blunt Force Trauma as well before Knight heads out. A triple threat with those guys could be fun.

In the back Waller and Theory walk and find Nick Aldis, and they want to be in a tag team match against Owens and anyone Owens can find. Aldis seems amenable.

Back to the ring and here’s Chelsea Green with Piper Niven, she’ll be in action after this break.

Post break here comes Michin, who is still selling her ribs after the trash can assisted Annihilator from Jax last week.

Match #4: Chelsea Green w/ Piper Niven vs. Michin

They tie up, Michin then hits arm drags and a running dropkick. Green then kicks Michin in the gut and follows with a Kitchen Sink knee lift. Some more kicks to the body from Green then a snapmare and low dropkick for a 2 count. Body scissors now from Green but Michin fights free and lands some elbows only for Green to land another body blow. Boot from Michin then a head scissors. Striking flurry from Michin then a dropkick, the crowd is apathetic to this. Michin with a hung up Codebreaker then she goes for a finish but Piper distracts things so Green can grab a School Boy for 2. Green blocks Eat Defeat, then tries the Unpretty Her but Michin shoves her to the floor and hits a suicide dive. Piper jaws with Michin now as Michin heads into the ring but that allows Green to land an enziguri which drops Michin from the apron to the floor then Piper with a senton on the floor as Green distracts the ref. Back in the ring Unpretty Her connects and Green wins.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Chelsea Green won in 3:57

Rating: 1.5 stars

Thoughts: The crowd did not care about this one, odd to think that Green was getting so much crowd reaction before losing that MITB match. The action was fine but the lack of care or stakes hurt.

After this break we’ll get at least the entrances for our main event.

Post break we get a recap of Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill winning the women’s tag team titles in Berlin. Hot tag Jade is kind of awesome but the clock is ticking on that team and we can feel it.

Next week we’ll get A-Town Down Under vs. Kevin Owens and a mystery partner, we’ll also get Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes again then of course Cody Rhodes vs. Solo in a steel cage for the WWE title.

DIY and the Street Profits get some interview time in the back with Byron. They all admit they’re not close but there is respect between them and they all want to bring down the Bloodline. No one wants the Bloodline to hold the tag team hostage so if they have to work together to get at them they will. They all head out.

To the ring and here come the Bloodline again. They get in the ring and we get another commercial break.

Post break the good guys are heading to the ring, the Profits are heading in through the crowd then DIY’s music hits.

Match #5 – 8-Man Tag Team Match: The Bloodline (Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa) vs. Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) and DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) w/ B-Fab

They all brawl to start with it taking everyone to just handle Fatu and get him out of the ring. The Bloodline regroup on the floor and things settle a little bit. Loa and Dawkins start now and Dawkins out strikes Loa then tags in Ford who shoulder blocks him down. Running kick from Ford then a jumping splash. Loa comes out of the corner, nice to see him find it this time, and lands a clothesline then tags in Tama. Ford flips out of a back suplex and Johnny tags in. Johnny with a slingshot spear then he tags in Ciampa so they can run over Tama for a bit. Fatu tags in though and wipes out Ciampa with a jumping headbutt. Fatu with some headbutts then hangs up Ciampa on the ropes before tossing him out of the ring. Solo tags in and bounces Ciampa into the announce table then throws him over it and poses as we get a break.

Ciampa is still getting worked over, but he avoids a charge from Fatu and Fatu posts himself. Loa tags in but gets kicked away. Tama tags in and tries to stop the tag but Ciampa hits a suplex to put them both down. Solo tags in but Ciampa kicks him off and tags in Johnny and Dawkins at the same time. They both attack Solo with some nice tandem offense. Things break down now but Dawkins and Johnny land superkicks then Ford dives onto Fatu on the floor. Johnny dives onto Tama, then Dawkins hits Solo with the Silencer for a 2 count. Ciampa tags in, but he gets caught with the Spinning Solo while Dawkins Pounces someone on the floor. Tama tags back in and goes up top, but Dawkins and Johnny pull Solo out of the ring. Everyone’s fighting on the floor as Ciampa and Tama fight on the top rope, Ciampa then hits a superplex onto the pile of bodies on the floor. That was pretty sweet as everyone’s down. Ford tags in as Tama is in the ring, Ford with a 450 Splash and Fatu breaks up the pin with a senton then violently posts Ford. Fatu tags himself in and starts laying waste to everyone because you don’t mess with the Samoan Werewolf. Impaler DDT to Ford should end it but Solo wants in and Fatu obliges so Solo can pick the bones of Ford. Samoan Spike from Solo, but he lands a second for good measure and gets the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: The Bloodline won in 10:57

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: Wild but exactly as it should have been, Jacob Fatu continues to be the shining star of this new enterprise. He’s in the position they wanted Solo to be in when Roman lost and he got there in a fraction of the time. The action was good, that superplex to the floor being especially bonkers.

The Bloodline stand tall to end the episode.