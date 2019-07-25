WWE News: Wolfgang Warns Dave Mastiff Not to Speak Out on NXT UK, Finn Balor’s Demon King Entrances

– Wolfgang says that if Dave Mastiff knows what’s best for him, he’ll keep his mouth shut about Gallus on next week’s NXT UK. Wolfgang took to Twitter on Thursday to respond to the announcement that Mastiff will be speaking out next Wednesday:

He'd keep his mouth shut if he knew better. https://t.co/8j1PWvJWro — Wolfgang (@WolfgangYoung) July 24, 2019

– WWE posted the following video featuring Finn Balor’s various Demon King entrances: