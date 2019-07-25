wrestling / News

WWE News: Wolfgang Warns Dave Mastiff Not to Speak Out on NXT UK, Finn Balor’s Demon King Entrances

July 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Wolfgang says that if Dave Mastiff knows what’s best for him, he’ll keep his mouth shut about Gallus on next week’s NXT UK. Wolfgang took to Twitter on Thursday to respond to the announcement that Mastiff will be speaking out next Wednesday:

– WWE posted the following video featuring Finn Balor’s various Demon King entrances:

