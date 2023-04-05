Women’s Tag Team Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced an NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship for next week’s episode of NXT. You can see the lineup below for next week’s show, which airs live Tuesday night on USA:

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn vs. Kiana James & Fallon Henley

* Ilja Dragunov vs. Von Wagner

* Duke Hodson’s MVP Trophy Presentation

* Cora Jade explains her attack on Indi Hartwell