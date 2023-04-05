wrestling / News
Women’s Tag Team Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
April 4, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has announced an NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship for next week’s episode of NXT. You can see the lineup below for next week’s show, which airs live Tuesday night on USA:
* NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn vs. Kiana James & Fallon Henley
* Ilja Dragunov vs. Von Wagner
* Duke Hodson’s MVP Trophy Presentation
* Cora Jade explains her attack on Indi Hartwell
More Trending Stories
- Seth Rollins Seen Speaking to Production Workers During Commercial Break for WWE Raw
- Dana Brooke Responds to WWE Confiscating Sign From Fan Showing Her Support
- Backstage Note on WWE Scrapping Women’s Title Contender Tournament From Raw
- Details On Finish To Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns, How Long Ago It Was Planned, More