wrestling / News
Women’s World Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
June 24, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has announced a Women’s World Championship match and more for next week’s episode of Raw. The following was announced on Monday’s show for next week’s episode, which airs live on USA Network:
* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega
* Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Ilja Dragunov
* Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Zoey Stark vs. Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile
& Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio
#WWERaw comes to BOSTON next Monday in a big way!#WrestleMania Rematch: @reymysterio vs. @DomMysterio35
Women's World Championship: @YaOnlyLivvOnce vs. @ZelinaVegaWWE
🎟️ https://t.co/dAst0zIEnK pic.twitter.com/b5falRvean
— WWE (@WWE) June 25, 2024
More Trending Stories
- More Details On WWE’s Deal With Indianapolis For Royal Rumble, Wrestlemania and Summerslam
- Eric Bischoff On Why He Thinks WWE’s Partnership With TNA Makes Sense
- More On Reaction In AEW To Shane McMahon Interest Rumors
- Booker T Won’t Work With Dark Side of the Ring Producers Again After Who Killed WCW?