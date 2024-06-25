wrestling / News

Women’s World Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

June 24, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw 7-1-24 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced a Women’s World Championship match and more for next week’s episode of Raw. The following was announced on Monday’s show for next week’s episode, which airs live on USA Network:

* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega
* Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Ilja Dragunov
* Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Zoey Stark vs. Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile
& Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

