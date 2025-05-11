wrestling / News
World Heavyweight Title Match Announced For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event
May 10, 2025 | Posted by
WWE has announced a World Heavyweight title match for the next edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event. Jey Uso will defend against Logan Paul. The match happens on May 24 in Tampa, FL.
World Heavyweight Champion Jey @WWEUsos defends against @LoganPaul at #SNME live two weeks from tonight!
📍 TAMPA
🎟️ https://t.co/R5mmH89wRE pic.twitter.com/UCclimgEAb
— WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2025
