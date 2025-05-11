wrestling / News

World Heavyweight Title Match Announced For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

May 10, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE has announced a World Heavyweight title match for the next edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event. Jey Uso will defend against Logan Paul. The match happens on May 24 in Tampa, FL.

