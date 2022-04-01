World Television Title Match Set For ROH Supercard of Honor

Rhett Titus will defend the ROH World TV Championship against an NJPW legend at ROH Supercard of Honor. Tony Khan announced that Titus will face Minoru Suzuki with the former’s championship on the line at tomorrow’s PPV, as you can see below.

ROH Supercard of Honor takes place on April 1st and airs live on FITE TV. You can see the full lineup below:

* ROH World Title Match: Jonathan Gresham vs. Bandido

* ROH Pure Title Match: Josh Woods vs. Wheeler YUTA

* ROH World Tag Team Title Match: The Briscoes vs. FTR

* ROH Interim World Women’s Title Match: Mercedes Martinez vs. Willow Nightingale

* ROH World Television Championship Match: Rhett Titus vs. Minoru Suzuki

* SW3RVE The Realest vs. Alex Zayne

* Jay Lethal vs. Lee Moriarty

* Ninja Mack vs. Tully Blanchard’s New Client