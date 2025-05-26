wrestling / News

World Title Matches Official For AEW All In: Texas

May 26, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW All In Texas WT Image Credit: AEW

The World Championship matches are set for AEW All In: Texas following Double Or Nothing. The following card is set for the show, which takes place on July 12th and airs live on PPV:

* AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page
* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Mone

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW All In: Texas, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading