wrestling / News
World Title Matches Official For AEW All In: Texas
May 26, 2025 | Posted by
The World Championship matches are set for AEW All In: Texas following Double Or Nothing. The following card is set for the show, which takes place on July 12th and airs live on PPV:
* AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page
* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Mone
More Trending Stories
- More Details on Mandatory WWE Talent Meeting Regarding Medical Treatments
- Hulk Hogan Compares His Heel Turn to John Cena’s Turn, Explains Why His Worked So Well
- Tony Schiavone Reflects On Jim Ross Being a Mentor To Him
- Sandman Criticizes Kurt Angle For Walking Out After ECW Show, Angle Says To Do Something About It