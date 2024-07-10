World TV Title Match Set For This Week’s ROH TV

A World Television title match has been announced for this week’s episode of ROH TV on HonorClub. New champion Atlantis Jr will defend against Serpentico on tomorrow’s episode. He won the title from Kyle Fletcher at CMLL on June 28.

