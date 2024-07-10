wrestling / News

World TV Title Match Set For This Week’s ROH TV

July 10, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ring of Honor - ROH TV Updated Logo Image Credit: ROH

A World Television title match has been announced for this week’s episode of ROH TV on HonorClub. New champion Atlantis Jr will defend against Serpentico on tomorrow’s episode. He won the title from Kyle Fletcher at CMLL on June 28.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ROH, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading