WOW – Women of Wrestling 3-12 Full Episode

– WOW – Women of Wrestling released the full video for Season 3 Episode 12:

The WOW roster is in turmoil after last week’s shocking revelations! Matchmaker David McLane announces a 12-Woman Battle Royal to crown a new champion, and the qualifying matches begin immediately. Miranda Mirage clashes with Xena Phoenix, The Dojo Defenders team up with Valentina Diamante against Top Tier, and Veronica Varoom faces Tiki Chamorro. And in the main event, Big Rig Betty and Jessie Jones seek redemption against Miami Sweet Heat in a tag team championship match. Don’t miss this action-packed episode filled with drama, excitement, and the potential for a new champion to be crowned!