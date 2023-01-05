WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 17 Preview Clip & Synopsis

– WOW – Women of Wrestling released a synopsis and preview video for this weekend’s Episode 16:

EPISODE 17: “Picking Sides: Where is Your Loyalty?” – Exile reintroduces themselves after a mysterious time away. Is GiGi Gianni really ready to face a veteran opponent like the timeless Alpha Malia Hosaka all on her own? Six women settle their building grudge in the main event as Jessie Jones, Sahara Spars and Americana face Ice Cold, The Disciplinarian and Samantha Smart. Also in action: The Tonga Twins, The Heavy Metal Sisters, Reina Del Rey and Vivian Rivera.