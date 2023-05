– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the full video of Episode 33 on YouTube:

One of the most unique matches in WOW history – tag teams partners all square off against one another! Reina Del Rey vs Wrecking Ball vs Fury vs Razor is this week’s main event! The result is a fight for the ages! Also, Chantilly Chella brings Keta Rush to battle Siren and Holidead. Jen Z, Gigi Gianni, Exile and more!